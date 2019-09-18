|Large School schools - 9/17
|1. Holt (10-0) vs. Hillsboro (10-4) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
|2. Troy Buchanan (10-2) at Francis Howell North (3-6), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (9-4), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Oakville (5-1) at Parkway West (5-4), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-2) vs. Mehlville (2-7), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Seckman (11-4) vs. Jackson, 4:30 p.m.
|9. Timberland (7-3) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (9-4) vs. Eureka (9-4) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
|Small School schools - 9/17
|1. Sullivan (10-0) at St. Clair (0-7), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Summit (9-1) vs. Kirkwood (5-8) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
|3. Borgia (9-3) at Tolton Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
|4. Lutheran South (7-5) at Incarnate Word (5-1), 4:15 p.m.
|6. St. Charles (4-3) vs. Orchard Farm (3-4), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (5-3) vs. Westminster (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Metro (5-0) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (5-2) vs. Bayless (2-8), 4 p.m.
|10. Warrenton (5-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.