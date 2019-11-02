Team up with us for 99¢
Large School schools - 11/1
1. Holt (27-3) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (22-4) was idle.
3. Summit (17-5) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) was idle.
5. Oakville (19-5) was idle.
6. Seckman (21-7) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (26-6) vs. Rock Bridge (27-6) at Killian Softball Complex, 1 p.m.
8. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (21-9) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (20-10) was idle.
Small School schools - 11/1
1. Sullivan (25-6) vs. Savannah (19-2) at Killian Softball Complex, 2 p.m.
2. Wright City (23-5) was idle.
3. Borgia (18-7) was idle.
4. Rosati-Kain (15-7) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (18-8) vs. Savannah (19-2) at Killian Softball Complex, 7 p.m.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-8) was idle.
7. Valley Park (13-10) was idle.
8. Warrenton (16-10) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (15-7) was idle.
10. Pacific (17-12) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

