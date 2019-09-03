Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/2
1. Troy Buchanan (6-0) vs. Francis Howell Central (3-1), 4 p.m.
2. Marquette (0-0) was idle.
3. Hillsboro (0-0) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
5. Holt (0-0) was idle.
6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
8. Seckman (1-0) was idle.
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0) was idle.
10. Francis Howell Central (3-1) at Troy Buchanan (6-0), 4 p.m.
Small School schools - 9/2
1. Sullivan (0-0) was idle.
2. St. Charles (0-0) was idle.
3. Union (0-0) was idle.
4. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
5. Borgia (0-0) was idle.
6. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.
7. Notre Dame (0-0) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (2-2) vs. Winfield (1-3) at Troy Buchanan, 4 p.m.
9. Hancock (0-0) was idle.
10. De Soto (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

