Troy knocks off Timberland for first district title since 2018

TROY, Mo. — The Troy Buchanan softball team has a magic number offensively that it likes to attain every game.
“That's kind of a running joke now,” Trojans coach Lance Richardson said. “If the defense is where it needs to be and Macie (Hunolt) is throwing like she is, I think we can beat most teams with four runs.”
Troy got to its desired number of runs and received a two-hit shutout in the circle from Hunolt to earn a 4-0 win over Timberland in the Class 5 District 4 championship Saturday at Troy's John R. Lawrence Sports Complex.
Troy (21-9-1) will play at Francis Howell Central (23-8) in a Class 5 quarterfinal Thursday at a time to be determined. It will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season.
“We got them twice and they got us once, but it's pretty evenly matched, I think,” Richardson said. “They have offense. They have pitching. It's going to be a tough task. It'll be a heck of a ballgame, I hope.”
Hunolt (17-5) was dominant in the circle Saturday, as the sophomore left-hander faced just two batters over the minimum through six innings, retiring 14 batters in a row at one point. She carried a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up a pair of hits, walked one, hit one and struck out 11 to increase her season total up over the 200 mark.
“I'm always confident there, knowing I've got a good defense behind me,” Hunolt said. “It's always a good feeling to have that.”
Timberland (20-17) lost to Troy for the fourth time this season, but this time it was much closer than the first three setbacks, which came by a combined 23 runs.
“They came in with the right mindset. We talked about giving their best selves and they really did,” Wolves coach Andy Zerr said. “Hat's off to Macie. She pitched phenomenal. And Troy always just executes. It was a very well-played game.”
The Trojans offense wasted little time getting things started when No. 2 hitter Ava Meyers launched a 1-0 pitch from Timberland starter Emma Caplinger (9-10) over the fence in dead center field for the freshman first baseman's third home run of the season.
“Whenever I hit it, I kind of know sometimes,” Meyers said. “We talked about in practice how it (the pitches) was probably going to be outside, so I was expecting outside and I went there and hit the ball. I think it gave us a lot of energy to move forward in the game.”
Troy manufactured a run in the fourth, scoring without the benefit of a hit. Tori Hatton led off with a walk, Alivia Daniels bunted courtesy runner Sadie Laughlin to second, a wild pitch sent Laughlin to third, and she scored on Hunolt's flyout to left for a 2-0 lead.
“They get tired of it, but every day I talk about how important the bunting is,” Richardson said. “In these games, it's crucial to be able to execute the bunting.”
The Trojans tacked on a pair of big insurance runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Hatton and an RBI single by Daniels to carry a 4-0 lead into Timberland's final chance at-bat in the seventh.
Those runs loomed even larger when the Wolves' Audrey Silver and Gracie Miller smacked the first hits of the game against Hunolt to put runners on first and second with no one out to start the seventh, but that is where they would stay as Troy nailed down the final three outs to win its first district title since the 2018 team won one on the way to a state runner-up finish.
“It's really fun,” Meyers said. “We're a really close team, so it's fun to do it with all your friends.”