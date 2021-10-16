Troy knocks off Timberland for first district title since 2018

Timberland (20-17) lost to Troy for the fourth time this season, but this time it was much closer than the first three setbacks, which came by a combined 23 runs.

“They came in with the right mindset. We talked about giving their best selves and they really did,” Wolves coach Andy Zerr said. “Hat's off to Macie. She pitched phenomenal. And Troy always just executes. It was a very well-played game.”

The Trojans offense wasted little time getting things started when No. 2 hitter Ava Meyers launched a 1-0 pitch from Timberland starter Emma Caplinger (9-10) over the fence in dead center field for the freshman first baseman's third home run of the season.

“Whenever I hit it, I kind of know sometimes,” Meyers said. “We talked about in practice how it (the pitches) was probably going to be outside, so I was expecting outside and I went there and hit the ball. I think it gave us a lot of energy to move forward in the game.”

Troy manufactured a run in the fourth, scoring without the benefit of a hit. Tori Hatton led off with a walk, Alivia Daniels bunted courtesy runner Sadie Laughlin to second, a wild pitch sent Laughlin to third, and she scored on Hunolt's flyout to left for a 2-0 lead.