Troy turns in solid effort before falling to unbeaten Rock Bridge

"We're not going to stop thinking about (wins) until we're obviously done at the end," coach Lisa Alvis said. "Our first goal was a 20-win season. Second, a district championship. Now, we're going to move forward from here."

Troy gave the Bruins a tough test with the season on the line.

"We knew it was going to be a fight," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "The girls did what we asked of them. They kept grinding those (at-bats) until the last out."

Rock Bridge senior outfielder Madeline Snider broke a scoreless tie with line drive over the wall in right in the fourth inning. Sophomore Sophia Schupp added another round-tripper in the fifth with a long blast to left.

Troy sophomore hurler Lily Arndt more than held her own. She allowed six hits but kept her team in the game.

The Trojans' biggest scoring opportunity came in the fourth. Junior Tori Hatton and Wilson ripped first-pitch singles with one away and the contest still scoreless. But Schouten battled back to retire the next two hitters on a strikeout and a groundout.