Troy turns in solid effort before falling to unbeaten Rock Bridge

TROY, Mo. — Bella Wilson knew the score.
The Troy senior outfielder was well aware the odds were stacked against her team when it faced unbeaten Rock Bridge in the Class 5 District 4 softball championship game Saturday afternoon in Lincoln County.
"No one expected us to win," Wilson said. "I was just hoping that we'd play well and be able to walk away and be proud of our effort."
Rock Bridge used the power of senior southpaw hurler Ella Schouten and a pair of homers to knock off Troy 3-0 in front of a packed house at Troy Buchanan High.
But Wilson got her wish as the Trojans left with their heads held high.
The Bruins (27-0), who finished third in the state in Class 4 last fall, advanced to play host to Fort Zumwalt West (18-4) in a quarterfinal Thursday in Columbia.
Troy (19-7) put forth a strong effort but came up short against the flame-throwing Schouten, who has allowed just one earned run in 90-plus innings this season.
The Trojans were held to three hits and threatened only once against Schouten.
"Props to Troy, they're a great team," Schouten said. "A lot of my pitches were working. I just tried to stay focused on the game plan.
The Bruins are in the midst of a magical campaign. They have scored 10 runs or more in 17 games, including a 24-0 win over Sedalia Smith-Cotton. They have an 18-run inning to their credit as they try to become the first team to go unbeaten in a full season since Highland won the Class 2 title with a 24-0 mark in 2005.
"We're not going to stop thinking about (wins) until we're obviously done at the end," coach Lisa Alvis said. "Our first goal was a 20-win season. Second, a district championship. Now, we're going to move forward from here."
Troy gave the Bruins a tough test with the season on the line.
"We knew it was going to be a fight," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "The girls did what we asked of them. They kept grinding those (at-bats) until the last out."
Rock Bridge senior outfielder Madeline Snider broke a scoreless tie with line drive over the wall in right in the fourth inning. Sophomore Sophia Schupp added another round-tripper in the fifth with a long blast to left.
Troy sophomore hurler Lily Arndt more than held her own. She allowed six hits but kept her team in the game.
The Trojans' biggest scoring opportunity came in the fourth. Junior Tori Hatton and Wilson ripped first-pitch singles with one away and the contest still scoreless. But Schouten battled back to retire the next two hitters on a strikeout and a groundout.
"That was our chance right there," Richardson said. "We wanted to get a few on and try to scratch one or two runs across. We just couldn't get it done. (Schouten) is that talented. She's been in positions like that before and she knew how to react."
Troy received a two-out single from Alivia Daniels in the seventh. But Schouten got MaKenna DeClue to ground out to end the contest.
"I told everyone before the game that if we lose because of dumb stuff, then that will hurt," said Wilson, who will continue her softball career at Murray State University. "But we lost to a really good team in OK fashion. That's fine. We didn't get run-ruled. We played a good, solid ballgame."
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
Troy vs. Rock Bridge
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.