Troy's Arndt finds a passion in teaching softball to her area's youth

Lily Arndt has to put down the hammer every once in a while.

The senior shortstop for the Troy Buchanan High softball team doesn't necessarily like to be stern, but it is a key part of her newfound role as a coaching guru to prospective players around Lincoln County.

"I have a passion for the game and love to share it with the younger generation," Arndt said.

Arndt has become somewhat of a pied piper since offering to coach and mentor young hopefuls, something that began her junior year when she couldn't play because of an injury.

The 5-foot-6 defensive wizard, who plans to play at Truman State University, serves as instructor and confidant to approximately 15 aspiring softball wannabees. She takes her role seriously and expects her students to do the same during half-hour or hour-long individual workout sessions.

Zoey Zidich, a seventh grader who has been taking lessons from Arndt since November 2021, has felt the wrath of her teacher "when I'm goofing off."

But Zidich absorbs every little critique.

"She teaches me how to be mature," Zidich said.

Arndt is gaining more students on a weekly basis, although she has curtailed her instructional lessons for the time being to concentrate on helping Troy contend for a place in the Class 5 state tournament.

The Trojans traditionally are one of the best programs in the area. They won state championships in 2011 and 2016.

Arndt blossomed as sophomore, especially in the field, helping Troy to a 19-7 record.

But she injured her knee while competing in a pole vault competition during track and field season in the spring and had to miss her entire junior season.

It was then that Arndt, an avid weightlifter, began working at Impact Training.

"It was a baseball place and they didn't have anyone that knew softball," Arndt said. "I thought it would be fun to give it a try."

Arndt draws upon her high school and club softball experience as an instructor to interested youngsters who range in ages from 8 to 13.

They show up at Troy games to cheer her on and soak in the atmosphere.

"I'm kind of like their big sister," Arndt said. "It's more fun that way."

Troy coach Lance Richardson said Arndt possesses a high softball IQ that helps make her a natural instructor.

"She's a real student of the game, she lives and breathes softball," Richardson said.

Arndt's mother, Lisa, said her daughter has a deep respect for softball.

"It's a situation where she's always wanted to give back to others," Lisa said. "She has a way of explaining things to little girls that they all understand."

Arndt has exceeded her own expectations.

"I never thought I would enjoy it as much as I do," she said. "I love helping others to succeed. When they thank me for helping them improve their game, it's so uplifting for me as a person."

Arndt not only wants to help her students gain softball skills, but she strives to pass along life lessons as well.

She said her biggest thrill comes when the young players come to the Troy high school games to watch her perform.