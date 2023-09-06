TROY, Mo. — Gracie Johns smashed the softball almost 250 feet over the left field wall on Wednesday afternoon.

It was almost as though the Troy senior catcher knew what pitch was coming from Washington High senior ace Taylor Brown.

Actually, Johns probably did.

Johns serves as a catcher for Brown's weekly pitching lessons in O'Fallon.

So she has seen more Brown offerings than any player around.

"I have a pretty decent idea of how her spin works and what she typically throws," Johns said of Brown, an all-state selection who is heading to Texas A-M University.

Johns was sitting on a screwball in the third inning of the nonleague contest at Troy.

And she got it.

"It felt really good," Johns said. "I've been waiting a long while to hit one like that."

The home run was the only bright spot for Troy.

Washington scored eight times in the fourth inning to walk away with a 14-3 victory in a game that was halted after five innings by the 10-run rule.

The multi-talented Brown is one of the top pitchers in the Midwest and had given up only one earned run in 30 innings heading into the contest.

"I told her that it wasn't fair, she probably knew what was coming," joked Brown, who improved to 6-0 with the complete-game victory. "But that was a good hit. She made solid contact."

Brown enjoys the workout sessions, which are held under the direction of pitching guru Randi Shanks.

"I probably make her work too much when she's catching me," Brown said.

The sessions are held year round for about an hour every Monday night.

Johns says she has the utmost respect for Brown. That made the homer, which tied the game 3-all, even more important.

"I'll remember this one for a long time," Johns said.

BLUE JAYS BRING OUT HEAVY LUMBER

Washington (9-0-1) banged out 15 hits in breaking a nine-game losing streak to the Trojans (6-1).

The Blue Jays last win in the series was a 4-3 triumph on Sept. 7, 2006.

"Our approaches at the plate have been great," Washington coach Adam Young said. "Really glad the girls put a whole game together."

The contest was supposed to feature two of the best pitchers in the state.

But Troy coach Lance Richardson elected to rest senior standout Macie Hunolt, who is 6-0 and has not allowed an earned run in 32 innings this season.

Richardson planned to use Hunolt in GAC games Tuesday and Thursday and he did not want her to throw on three successive days.

Washington junior infielder Grace Molitor had three hits and drove in three runs. Brown added three hits including a home run in the fifth inning. Lacy Monzyk chipped in with a pair of hits.

Freshman Madisen Meyer broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single that started the eight-run uprising. Elizabeth Reed followed with a hit to push the lead to 6-3. Maddie Guevara added a run-scoring hit before Brown crunched a two-run double.

"I haven't been doing well these last couple games, so I was just trying to hit the ball anywhere," Molitor said.

Senior Christine Gerling also added a key hit.

DOMINATION ENDS

The Blue Jays ended 17 years of frustration by finally beating the Trojans.

"A huge win for us," Young said. "I've been nervous all day, I'm not going to lie to you. Troy is one of the most well-coached teams, not only in the St. Louis area, but the state of Missouri. Coming to their field with all these state championship banners, this is great for our girls to have this win."

Troy won state championships in 2011 and 2016.