PACIFIC — Annie Mueller looks back and wonders how she could be so naive.
The Pacific High senior infielder smiles when recalling her life-and-death battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which began when she was just 2 1/2 years old.
At such a tiny age, her mother, Chris Weber, knew Annie would not be able to understand the gravity of her situation.
So mom made up a story — and little Annie bought it.
"We told her this green bug, the one she would see in those old Mucinex commercials, was stuck in her stomach," Weber recalled. "And the medicine she was taking every week would kill it."
Mueller smiles at her gullibility.
"That's all I knew, that I was sick and we were trying to kill that bug," Annie said.
The bug is gone.
And Mueller is flying high.
The ultra-talented slugger is closing in on the Missouri state record for most home runs in a career. She has 39 — four behind title-holder Paige Eddington, who slammed 43 for Doniphan High from 2014-2017.
Mueller sits fourth on the all-time list and has plenty of time to take the top spot.
Pacific (10-7) has 13 regular-season games left. Plus, a possibility of several postseason contests.
"As long as she stays on track, she'll get there," Pacific coach Tonya Lewis said. "If people pitch to her."
That has been a problem of late. She has been walked four times over her last 18 plate appearances covering five games.
Mueller, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Missouri State University, would love the all-time home run title.
But given what she went through during a painful 30-month stretch as a toddler, she realizes her life is a gift to be enjoyed no matter the circumstances.
"It didn't take me long to figure out what is really important in life and what's not so important," Mueller said. "I'm just having fun playing a sport I love with my friends."
Mueller does not want to be defined by her victory over the disease — she has been cancer-free for just more than 12 years now. But she doesn't want to forget the painful episode either.
She made weekly visits to the hospital until she was 5 and had a port placed in her chest at the outset of the treatments — not a typical childhood.
But the illness shaped her character for the rest of her life.
"I try and remember only the good things," Mueller said. "Sometimes, I can't forget some of the tough things. But the good memories are hanging around longer."
The fun times include a party thrown for her by the doctors at St. John's Mercy Medical Center. The soiree on August 22, 2007, came after her last round of treatment, which removed all of the cancerous cells for the time being.
"I got a lot of dolls and everyone was jumping around congratulating me," Mueller said.
There were also some difficult times that led to painful memories that linger even now.
Because of her frequent hospital visits, some of Mueller's closest friends were her fellow patients. She recalls her oldest buddy, Anna, who suddenly wasn't getting treatments anymore.
"They told me that she wasn't going to be coming to get treatments any more," Mueller said. "At first, I was happy for her. But then, when I got a little older, I realized that she had passed."
At just over 2 years old, Mueller began displaying fevers that simply wouldn't go away. Her parents took her to several doctors before an oncologist delivered the bad news.
"Like getting hit in the knee with a baseball bat," Weber said. "It took the wind out of all of us."
But Annie became the perfect patient, taking her treatments like a solider. She was even allowed to swim and participate in normal childhood activities on a limited basis.
"I didn't miss a whole lot," Mueller said. "I wouldn't say it was a regular (childhood), but I was able to do some things."
Most importantly, since she didn't know any other lifestyle, she grew up happy.
As soon as Mueller got back on her feet, she dove head-first into athletics. She played softball, basketball and volleyball, and also competed on a children's rodeo circuit as a barrel racer.
She recently gave up volleyball to concentrate on softball.
Lewis knew Mueller was a natural even before her freshman season.
"I was preparing the field with one of my assistant coaches the day before our first practice," said Lewis, a former pitcher at Pacific. "And there she was with her parents, smacking the ball all over the place.
"I turned to my coach and said, 'This is going to be a fun four years.' "
Mueller hit six homers as a freshman and eight her sophomore year. She banged out an area-high 15 round-trippers last season on the way to setting the school record for career homers and RBI.
This year, Mueller has become an even more dangerous threat. She is hitting a whopping .558 with 10 homers and 29 RBI. Her 131 RBI also are a school record.
The 5-foot-6, 140-pound sparkplug shows no signs of her illness. In fact, those who don't know her story are surprised to find out she is a cancer survivor.
"I think she doesn't mind telling her story, which when they hear it, surprises some people," Lewis said. "She feels like she can be an example for other kids who are sick and in a battle."
Pacific senior outfielder Lilly Prichard, Annie's best friend, said the fight has provided Mueller with a burning desire to succeed.
"It gives her a lot of motivation," Prichard said. "It makes her stronger and helps her do anything that she wants to do."
Mueller has dedicated plenty time and effort into raising money for childhood cancer. She formed Annie Angels, which has raised more than $15,000 through fund raising efforts over the years. Mueller recently gave $390 to Sullivan High's Homers 4 Hope, a similar charity. The amount works out to 10 dollars per home run over her high school career.
An avid weightlifter, Mueller sports a 3.75 GPA and hopes to become a teacher and softball coach down the road.
A good majority of her round-trippers are of the tape-measure variety. She has banged several shots off the concession stand that sits well beyond the outside fence in left-center at the Indians' home field.
But for now, Mueller is focused on the final weeks of her high school softball career. She credits a good majority of her success to the ability to battle through those trying circumstances that were thrust upon her as a toddler.
"My illness is something I never want to forget," Mueller said. "Because it's made me the person I am today."
Her parents, Chris and Dan, won't forget either.
"She's made her dad and I much stronger people too," Chris said.