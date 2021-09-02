Turken, Livak power Parkway West past Marquette for Parkway Invitational crown

"Just a couple of dinky hits, nothing that good," Livak said. "This felt much better."

Marquette (4-2), No. 1 among large schools in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, used the offense of fleet-footed outfielder Carle Bachman to race out to 6-3 and 7-6 leads. Bachman had three hits and reached base four times.

Pitcher Maddie Carney put the Mustangs up 7-6 with two-run hit in the fourth inning.

But West, with six freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup, methodically chipped away. Livak put her team in front to stay with the fourth inning hit and Snyder scored on the back half of a double steal to push the advantage to 9-7.

Both teams put together one crucial at-bat after another before West sophomore hurler Makenzie Brown brought some sanity to the contest by retiring five successive batters down the stretch.

"I think (Marquette) thought they could come in here and beat us again," Turken said. "And that kind of motivated us. We knew we could surprise them."

Marquette made a seventh-inning charge behind hits from Elizabeth Peterson, Noelle Politte and Kami Matthews.