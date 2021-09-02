Turken, Livak power Parkway West past Marquette for Parkway Invitational crown

KIRKWOOD — Addison Turken won't tip her hand just yet.
The Parkway West junior simply isn't ready to choose a favorite sport.
A standout goalkeeper on the girls soccer team, Turken made a case Thursday night for a future in college softball.
The outfielder drove in five runs to propel the Longhorns to a nail-biting 10-9 win over Marquette in the championship game of the Parkway Invitational at Kirkwood Athletic Association.
West (4-2) used a 16-hit assault to avenge a 6-1 loss to Marquette in the season opener for both schools Aug. 27.
The Longhorns had lost their previous 10 games to Marquette. Their previous win was a 14-4 triumph on Aug. 28, 2012.
Turken recorded 12 solo shutouts in the spring to help the Longhorns soccer team reach the Class 3 quarterfinal round before falling to eventual state champion Fort Zumwalt South.
Despite a nifty 0.42 goals against average, Turken still enjoys softball.
"Getting shutouts, stopping (penalty kicks), that's a lot of fun," she said. "But driving in runs is fun, too."
It certainly was Thursday.
Turken ripped two-run hits in the first and third innings before driving in a key insurance run with a groundout in the sixth that put her team up 10-8.
Sophomore catcher Rachel Livak added three RBI to the winning attack. Her two-run hit in the fourth erased a 7-6 deficit and put the Longhorns ahead to stay.
Freshman Siena Snyder went 4-for-4. Another freshman, Alexa Riddel, added three hits for the Longhorns,
"Our girls came out to play," West coach Andrew Jett said. "(Marquette) got us last week and we've got a young group that showed that they can battle back from that loss."
The Longhorns used some timely hitting and a solid defense to extract their measure of revenge.
'We felt like we could have beaten them last time if we got a couple hits here and there," Livak said. "This time we came out hitting right from the start."
The back-and-fourth contest featured 30 hits and a host of web gems. The biggest defensive play of the night came from Riddel, who ranged into the gap in right-center to haul in a drive with two on and one out in seventh. The Longhorns were clinging to a one-run cushion at the time.
"It was like everybody did something to help out," Turken said. "Big hits, big plays everywhere."
Both Turken and Livak were somewhat displeased with their offensive starts to the campaign. Turken entered the contest 4-for-14 (.286). Livak was 4-for-17 (.235).
"Just a couple of dinky hits, nothing that good," Livak said. "This felt much better."
Marquette (4-2), No. 1 among large schools in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, used the offense of fleet-footed outfielder Carle Bachman to race out to 6-3 and 7-6 leads. Bachman had three hits and reached base four times.
Pitcher Maddie Carney put the Mustangs up 7-6 with two-run hit in the fourth inning.
But West, with six freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup, methodically chipped away. Livak put her team in front to stay with the fourth inning hit and Snyder scored on the back half of a double steal to push the advantage to 9-7.
Both teams put together one crucial at-bat after another before West sophomore hurler Makenzie Brown brought some sanity to the contest by retiring five successive batters down the stretch.
"I think (Marquette) thought they could come in here and beat us again," Turken said. "And that kind of motivated us. We knew we could surprise them."
Marquette made a seventh-inning charge behind hits from Elizabeth Peterson, Noelle Politte and Kami Matthews.
"This was good for us to be in a situation like this," Marquette coach Adam Sterling said. "We have not been in a high-scoring back-and-forth game. This is a testament to how the teams were hitting the ball and how we both struck to our approaches."