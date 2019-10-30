SULLIVAN — With three state semifinal appearance in four seasons and four this decade, Sullivan High's softball program has been among the most consistently successful in Missouri.
But the Eagles (24-6) faced a big question this season well before they hit the road back to Springfield.
Kayla Ulrich helped them answer it in emphatic fashion by filling a major hole in the program's lineup.
A freshman, Ulrich took the field Sept. 4 for Sullivan's season opener at catcher — a position she had never played — and has been a fixture in all 30 of the team's games.
“They wanted a catcher, so they worked me all winter,” Ulrich said. “I had never done that until this season. I didn't really know if I would like it, but I'm really liking it right now.”
Ulrich and her Eagles teammates face Savannah (19-2) in a Class 3 state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. The winner will play either Helias (24-5) or Incarnate Word (18-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3 title game.
Sullivan is in search of its first championship but finished third last season and was the state runner-up in 2016.
Both of those teams featured Madi Decker, who was a four-year varsity catcher for Sullivan.
In Ulrich, who had played infield for youth club teams, Eagles coach Ashley Crump found the player to step up behind the plate.
“It didn't take Kayla anytime at all to adjust to the varsity level,” Crump said. “She's athletic, she's smart and full of grit. I feel like she gets better every outing and I know she will have a great career here, both on offense and defense.”
A major part of Ulrich's job this season was developing a comfort level with Eagles senior ace pitcher Addison Purvis, a Mississippi State recruit.
Purvis said offseason work with Ulrich paid off for their only season together.
“She's doing great behind there, I love pitching to her,” Purvis said. “She just is very good back there. She frames the ball so well and she just catches everything. I knew Kayla from travel ball and I knew she was a very good third baseman and shortstop. We've been working all through (the offseason) and all through the fall to get her ready for where we are now. It's been great.”
Purvis is 12-2 in the circle with 162 strikeouts. She struck out 11 in a quarterfinal victory Monday against St. Dominic and seven last week in a sectional win against defending Class 3 state champ Mexico.
Ulrich has committed just four errors with 210 putouts and 20 assists for a .983 fielding percentage.
“The work pays off,” Ulrich continued. “I know I just want to go out there and do my part. This team has goals and I want to help us get there.”
Ulrich has taken her place among Sullivan's impressive lineup of hitters with a .402 average, 13 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 22 RBI. The numbers have been very comparable to the team's more established hitters, Purvis, Hannah Cox and Hanna Johanning.
The freshman recently has been moved to the leadoff position and has hits in 23 of Sullivan's 30 games.
“I actually have never batted leadoff until this year, just a few games ago,” Ulrich said. “I love that I can help the team get to where we want to go."