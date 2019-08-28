|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/28/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Troy Buchanan (0-0)
|NR
|2. Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|3. Hillsboro (0-0)
|NR
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0)
|NR
|5. Holt (0-0)
|NR
|6. Oakville (0-0)
|NR
|7. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|8. Seckman (0-0)
|NR
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NR
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (0-0)
|NR
|2. St. Charles (0-0)
|NR
|3. Union (0-0)
|NR
|4. Rosati-Kain (0-0)
|NR
|5. Borgia (0-0)
|NR
|6. Lutheran South (0-0)
|NR
|7. Notre Dame (0-0)
|NR
|8. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|9. Hancock (0-0)
|NR
|10. De Soto (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked