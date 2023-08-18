|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/18/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (0-0)
|NR
|2. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|3. Hillsboro (0-0)
|NR
|4. Troy Buchanan (0-0)
|NR
|5. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|6. Summit (0-0)
|NR
|7. Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|8. Lindbergh (0-0)
|NR
|9. Lafayette (0-0)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Parkway West (0-0), Parkway South (0-0), Mehlville (0-0), Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (0-0)
|NR
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (0-0)
|NR
|3. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|4. St. Pius X (0-0)
|NR
|5. Westminster (0-0)
|NR
|6. Notre Dame (0-0)
|NR
|7. Warrenton (0-0)
|NR
|8. Union (0-0)
|NR
|9. Valley Park (0-0)
|NR
|10. Borgia (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Pacific (0-0), Incarnate Word (0-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked