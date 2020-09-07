Updated rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Troy Buchanan (4-1)
|4
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (2-0)
|3
|3. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2)
|1
|4. Francis Howell Central (3-2)
|2
|5. Webster Groves (0-0)
|5
|6. Oakville (0-0)
|8
|7. Eureka (0-0)
|7
|8. Summit (0-0)
|8
|9. Holt (5-1)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (4-2)
|1
|2. Borgia (2-1)
|2
|3. Winfield (5-1)
|10
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)
|NR
|5. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|5
|6. Rosati-Kain (0-0)
|6
|7. St. Pius X (0-0)
|7
|8. Warrenton (2-2)
|4
|9. Jefferson (2-0)
|NR
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (3-3)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.