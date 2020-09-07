 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated rankings
0 comments

Updated rankings

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2020
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Troy Buchanan (4-1)4
2. Fort Zumwalt West (2-0)3
3. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2)1
4. Francis Howell Central (3-2)2
5. Webster Groves (0-0)5
6. Oakville (0-0)8
7. Eureka (0-0)7
8. Summit (0-0)8
9. Holt (5-1)NR
10. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2020
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (4-2)1
2. Borgia (2-1)2
3. Winfield (5-1)10
4. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)NR
5. Incarnate Word (0-0)5
6. Rosati-Kain (0-0)6
7. St. Pius X (0-0)7
8. Warrenton (2-2)4
9. Jefferson (2-0)NR
10. Windsor (Imperial) (3-3)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports