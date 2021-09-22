Valley Park hit parade continues with win over Lutheran South

The Menley sisters share a special bond through softball.

"We'll talk about the whole game in the car or on the bus going home," Josie said.

Added Maggie, "All the time we're discussing how we can get better and what we have to do to improve."

The Hawks sport one of the hardest-hitting teams in the state. They are averaging an eye-popping 14.8 runs per game. They have scored at least 11 runs in all 13 victories. During a five-game stretch in the current run, they outscored their opponents 84-1.

"I like the way they hit the ball and I love the way they run the bases," South coach Linda McQueen said. "That's a real good team over there."

The top eight hitters in the Valley Park lineup had at least one hit and one RBI. Senior catcher Emily Geary chipped in with a pair of triples. Izabel Chittakhone and Grace Mosley had two hits each. Mosley drove in three runs. Charlie Eisenhauer and Jenna Prosser also added key hits.

Sophomore pitcher Elsie McCabe gave up one run on six hits to improve to 9-0.

Valley Park, a Class 2 school, will use the win over South, who is in Class 3, as a resume builder.