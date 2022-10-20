Valley Park's historical season comes crashing to end with quarterfinal loss

VALLEY PARK — Elsie McCabe knew what was coming.

The Valley Park High junior pitcher was simply powerless to stop it.

Russellville scored seven times off McCabe in the very first inning on the way to a 15-2 win over Valley Park in a Class 2 softball state quarterfinal game Thursday in the shadow of Highway 141.

"I was hitting the zone, hitting my spots," McCabe said. "They're just a real good hitting team."

McCabe was given a good scouting report on Russellville by the Hawks' coaching staff. She was well aware the Indians like to swing early in the count.

But the reality hit home early in the contest.

Russellville, which is located 15 miles southwest of Jefferson City, sent 12 batters to the plate in the opening frame. Of the first 11 hitters, nine either scored or drove in a run.

"Maybe we weren't mentally prepared for it," Valley Park junior infielder Katie Mann said.

The Hawks (13-12) closed out one of the most successful seasons in school history on a down note. They captured their first district title with a 4-3 last-at-bat win over Montgomery County on Oct. 14.

"It's happy and sad at the same time," Mann said. "Great that we got this far. But it was definitely not the way we wanted things to end."

Valley Park coach Katie Alexander had an explanation for the slow start.

"We'd never been in this position, playing a game like this before," Alexander said. "And we weren't ready in that first inning. It's hard to come back (from) 7-0."

The Hawks made a run by pushing across a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Senior Josie Menley singled and Mann followed with a run-scoring double down the right-field line. Senior Abby Scott drove Mann in with an infield ground out.

"We didn't quit," McCabe said. "That's one thing about this team, we never give up."

Russellville senior hurler Cambell Backues put the clamps on the Hawks' offense retiring 12 successive batters after surrendering two successive hits to start the game. She also added her first career home run, a grand slam in the sixth, to put an early end to the contest.

"Getting seven runs, it's a big confidence-boost," Backues said. "It was pretty amazing."

The Indians (23-7) came off a 2-hour bus ride with bats blazing.

"No matter where we're at, we come out and make sure we're ready to play," Russellville coach Lucas Branson said. "To see the girls come out and execute it, in a pressure situation in the state quarterfinals, it's very gratifying."

Russellville will take on Sherwood (29-5) in a semifinal game at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

The Indians, who have won eight of their last 10, will be making only their second final four appearance in school history. They finished second in Class 2A in 1999.

A standing room only crowd filled the stands at Valley Park, providing a high level of excitement and intensity.

The Hawks will lose four seniors from their 13-player roster and the future looks bright with McCabe and Mann topping the list of returnees.