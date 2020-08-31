Versatile Ulrich helps Sullivan outlast Washington

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Sullivan sophomore Kayla Ulrich is somewhat of a problem solver.
When the Eagles needed a catcher last fall, Ulrich took on the challenge and helped backstop her team to the Class 3 state championship game.
This time around, Sullivan had a gaping hole at shortstop.
Again Ulrich stepped up.
“That’s what a utility player is supposed to do,” she said.
The 5-foot-4 sparkplug came to the rescue again Monday with a sixth-inning home run that propelled the Eagles to a 6-5 win over Washington in a battle of former Four River Conference rivals at Lakeview Park.
“She’s softball smart,” Sullivan coach Ashley Krump said of Ulrich. “No matter where I put her, she’s going to give it everything she’s got and she’ll likely be successful.”
Ulrich’s long round-tripper to straightaway center broke a 5-5 tie.
It was only her third high school homer to go with two last year. But this drive was ultra-important.
The Eagles (4-1) were on the ropes after coughing up a 5-0 lead. Washington (0-4) had the momentum and home crowd on its side before Ulrich helped her team regain control.
“I was excited, I don’t normally hit home runs,” said Ulrich, who admitted it was one of the longest drives of her career. “It felt good.”
Ulrich batted .398 during her freshman campaign and drove in 24 runs. Most importantly, she served as a calming influence behind the plate in handling standout pitcher Addison Purvis, who now attends Mississippi State University.
This season, with open spots on the left side of the infield, Crump inserted Ulrich at shortstop. Ulrich might be called upon to handle the third-base chores as well.
“I can pretty much play wherever,” Ulrich said. “I just like helping out where they need me to. The more positions I can play, the more I can help the team.”
Ulrich’s versatility is not lost on her teammates.
“She’s good to have around,” said sophomore slugger Jaedin Blakenship, who triggered a five-run, first-inning explosion with a grand slam. “She can do so much.”
Sullivan appeared on its way to an easy win after the first-inning onslaught.
Madyson Stahl, Ulrich and Hanna Johanning all singled and Sophia Weirich followed with a run-scoring hit for a 1-0 lead. Blakenship, who had just 15 at-bats last season, then drilled a line drive over the wall in left.
It took the Eagles five batters and 16 pitches to build up a safe cushion.
But the Blue Jays would not give up. They chipped away and climbed to within 5-3 on a two-run double by senior Maddie Holtmeyer in the third.
Hits from Emma Vodnansky and Holtmeyer, coupled with a run-scoring ground out by Myla Inman, drew the hosts even in the fifth.
That set the stage for Ulrich’s memorable drive.
“We were happy that we scored five in the first, but we need to realize that we can’t stop there,” Crump said. “Keep pushing, keep rolling. Don’t let up.”
Crump was pleased with the way her team battled back.
“This was a good game for us,” she said. “I think it showed them that no matter how many runs you score — it’s not going to be easy.”
The Eagles returned just three regulars from last year’s 25-7 team that lost to Helias 3-1 in the Class 3 title game. None of three are playing the same position. They can no longer rely on Purivs, who went 13-3 with a 0.93 ERA. The days of winning 2-1 and 1-0 games are gone.
“Last year, we knew all we needed was one or two runs," Crump said. "Now, we know we’re going to have to score more and get more people on the bases.”
Johanning led the attack Monday with a 3-for-4 performance. She came within a home run of reaching the cycle.
Blankenship, in addition her grand slam, also tossed 4 2-3 inning of relief allowing just one run on three hits to pick up the win.
The Eagles, who have reached the state tournament three times in the last four years, turned in several eye-popping plays on defense. Right fielder Hannah Campbell made a nifty catch to slow down a threat in the third. Weirich, behind the plate, pounced on a bunt to throw a runner out in the fourth. Second sacker Alexis Johnson capped off the web gems with a lunging catch in the seventh as Blankenship set down the side in order.
Washington suffered its third heartbreaking one-run loss of the season. The Blue Jays are young with five freshmen expected to make significant contributions.
Veteran coach Philip King has seen many positives over the first five days of the season.
“Our team is really playing well and I keep explaining that to them,” King said. “I told the girls, 'Just ignore the won-loss record (0-4). It doesn’t show how good you really are.' ”
Sullivan 6, Washington 5
