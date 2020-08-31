Versatile Ulrich helps Sullivan outlast Washington

Hits from Emma Vodnansky and Holtmeyer, coupled with a run-scoring ground out by Myla Inman, drew the hosts even in the fifth.

That set the stage for Ulrich’s memorable drive.

“We were happy that we scored five in the first, but we need to realize that we can’t stop there,” Crump said. “Keep pushing, keep rolling. Don’t let up.”

Crump was pleased with the way her team battled back.

“This was a good game for us,” she said. “I think it showed them that no matter how many runs you score — it’s not going to be easy.”

The Eagles returned just three regulars from last year’s 25-7 team that lost to Helias 3-1 in the Class 3 title game. None of three are playing the same position. They can no longer rely on Purivs, who went 13-3 with a 0.93 ERA. The days of winning 2-1 and 1-0 games are gone.

“Last year, we knew all we needed was one or two runs," Crump said. "Now, we know we’re going to have to score more and get more people on the bases.”

Johanning led the attack Monday with a 3-for-4 performance. She came within a home run of reaching the cycle.