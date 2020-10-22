Villarreal provides Summit relief in Class 4 quarterfinal win over Fort Zumwalt South

ST. PETERS — Kyleigh Villarreal said she and her Summit softball teammates made full use of a secret weapon Thursday during a 16-9 victory against Fort Zumwalt South in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
A stuffed animal.
“We actually have a mascot thing in the dugout and we all kiss it,” Villarreal said. “It’s our good luck charm. It’s a stuffed cow that says Summit softball on the side of it. I was (hanging out with the cow) as the game went on.”
Villarreal did much more than that, pitching six innings of relief to help the Falcons (11-3) advance to the state semifinals for the first time since winning the Class 4 title in 2006.
The Falcons are scheduled to play host to Webster Groves (14-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4 semifinal for the right to advance to the state championship game next week at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
"It feels amazing to be here for my girls,” Villarreal said. “Even if I’m not pitching, I’m in the outfield giving it my all. I just went out there and did what I could.”
In a battle between teams both making their first quarterfinal appearance since 2009, Zumwalt South (14-9) led 9-8 after two innings thanks to a pair of grand slams.
Junior shortstop Sami Picha hit a grand slam for the Bulldogs in the first inning and junior third baseman Cadence Dempsey had the next in the second off of Villarreal.
But the Falcons reliever only allowed two more hits and one walk the rest of the way in a game played at Fort Zumwalt East because Zumwalt South’s field was unplayable.
“She put a stop to it,” Summit coach Doug Robinson said. The way this started off, it looked like it was going to be more of a track meet with run after run crossing the plate. She’s done this for us many times this year, but now she’s done it at the biggest, most important time. She stepped it up, came in and did her job for her team. That’s why we love her.”
Villarreal also played a part in the relentless offensive attack for Summit, which scored a run in all but one inning and featured RBI from five different players.
Junior center fielder Grace McGinnis led that charge for the Falcons with four RBI. She homered in the second inning to tie the game 4-4 and singled in a run in the fifth to make it 14-9.
The Falcons scored three runs in the fourth to take an 11-9 lead and Zumwalt South couldn’t break through with a response.
“Winning districts was amazing, it wasn’t even in the realm of possibility when the season started,” Zumwalt South coach Sam Womack said. “This would have been icing on the cake. I think we did the best we could and those two grand slams were amazing.”
