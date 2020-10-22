Villarreal provides Summit relief in Class 4 quarterfinal win over Fort Zumwalt South

But the Falcons reliever only allowed two more hits and one walk the rest of the way in a game played at Fort Zumwalt East because Zumwalt South’s field was unplayable.

“She put a stop to it,” Summit coach Doug Robinson said. The way this started off, it looked like it was going to be more of a track meet with run after run crossing the plate. She’s done this for us many times this year, but now she’s done it at the biggest, most important time. She stepped it up, came in and did her job for her team. That’s why we love her.”

Villarreal also played a part in the relentless offensive attack for Summit, which scored a run in all but one inning and featured RBI from five different players.

Junior center fielder Grace McGinnis led that charge for the Falcons with four RBI. She homered in the second inning to tie the game 4-4 and singled in a run in the fifth to make it 14-9.

The Falcons scored three runs in the fourth to take an 11-9 lead and Zumwalt South couldn’t break through with a response.

“Winning districts was amazing, it wasn’t even in the realm of possibility when the season started,” Zumwalt South coach Sam Womack said. “This would have been icing on the cake. I think we did the best we could and those two grand slams were amazing.”

