Waldron, McBride help Lindbergh roll to Suburban Showdown win over Parkway South

AFFTON — Lindbergh High sophomore Allie Waldron entered Monday's softball contest against Parkway South with eight successive hits.

The slugging catcher promptly swung at the first pitch of the game and grounded meekly to first base.

So long hitting streak.

"I was mad," Waldron said. "Not only did I make an out, but I didn't take any pitches so my teammates could get a look at their pitcher."

It didn't take Waldron long to make up for what she called a wasted at-bat.

Waldron followed her rare out with a triple and double to lead the Flyers to a 7-1 win over Parkway South in pool play from the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown at Affton Athletic Association.

Lindbergh will face Francis Howell Central (11-10) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the three-day, 12-team affair. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Flyers have turned heads by winning 11 of their first 14 games. They are off to their best start since the 2004 team also went 11-3.

Waldron is leading the resurgence with a sizzling bat. She has 23 hits in 39 plate appearances (.590).

"She's the best," Flyers sophomore pitcher Gabby McBride said. "She's just good at everything."

Added Lindbergh senior Emily Wright, "She even amazes us."

Waldron and McBride have become a dynamic duo. McBride struck out 15 and walked just one against South (7-5), which finished fourth in Class 5 last season. The hard-throwing right-hander improved to 7-2 with one of her finest efforts of the season. She has fanned 85 batters with just eight walks in 58-plus innings.

"My rise ball is usually my best pitch and it was again (Monday)," McBride said. "For the most part, it was going where I wanted it to go."

Lindbergh has struggled to a 22-39 mark over the previous three seasons. It has recorded just one winning year (18-10 in 2018) over the past decade.

"I know we're surprising other people and I think we're surprising ourselves," said Wright, who had two hits and three RBI in the win over South. "We haven't won a lot of games in the past and this is all new to us.

"New — but fun."

The Flyers beat the Patriots for the second time in six days. They also recorded a 1-0 triumph Sept. 7.

Flyers coach Darin Scott joked that ignorance might be the key to his team's lightning-quick start.

"I'm not sure they're aware of what they're doing just yet," Scott said. "I'm pretty impressed with how our girls are staying focused. It's amazing how successful you can be when your pitching and defense are solid and you run the bases well."

Lindbergh, which also beat Fox 9-8 on Monday, entered the season with a handful of question marks, all of which have been answered.

"We lost six seniors from last year, so I didn't know how this was going to go," said McBride, who has topped out at 63 miles per hour on the radar gun. "Obviously, we've been working well together."

The Flyers flexed their muscles in all facets of the game Monday. Freshman Kristen Cochran and senior Grace Weltman chipped in with key hits.

Waldron broke a scoreless tie with her ringing triple in the third. MaryJane Abercrombie followed with a hit before Wright pumped the lead to 3-0 with a two-run triple. Waldron kick-started another three-run uprising in the fifth with a leadoff double. Cochran, Wright and Weltman all followed with hits.

McBride handled the rest. She struck at least one batter in every inning and fanned the side twice.

South has lost three of five after a 5-2 start to the season.

"Right now, we don't have confidence in what we're doing," South coach Dave McFarland said. "You're starting to see some heads go down. They want to be successful. Teams get hard themselves. But we'll snap out of it."

Meanwhile, the Flyers are clicking on all cylinders. They have won seven games in a row for the first time since a seven-game run from Sept. 24-Oct. 5, 2007.

"Everyone is starting to see that we can play," Waldron said. "That makes us feel good about ourselves."

Washington (17-2) will take on Hillsboro (11-4), Summit (9-2) faces Parkway South and Lafayette (7-5) battles Kirkwood (4-6) in the other three quarterfinal games, all beginning at 5 p.m.