Ware propels Parkway South past rival Parkway North

CREVE COEUR — Ashley Ware was champing at the bit to get back into the batter's box.
But the Parkway South junior pitcher had to put her hitting dreams on hold throughout most of this season as she battled back from an early-season case of pneumonia.
South coach Dave McFarland wanted his ace to concentrate on pitching first as the right-hander slowly built up her strength and stamina after the illness. McFarland had a designated hitter bat in Ware's place when she was pitching.
Ware finally got the green light two weeks ago.
"I was so happy," she said. "I missed hitting."
Ware displayed her zeal for offense by pounding a grand slam Friday to lead the Patriots to a 12-1 win over Parkway North in a six-inning battle of rivals in Creve Couer.
South (17-7), which has recorded a pair of five-game winning streaks this season, snapped a two-game skid with one of its finest efforts of the campaign.
"A well-played game all the way through," McFarland said. "We executed all three aspects (hitting, pitching and defense)."
Ware had plenty to do with the Patriots' razor sharp effort. Not only did she provide the big blow, but she was just as deadly in the circle. She limited North (12-5) to just three hits — one never left the infield.
But it was her sixth-inning grand slam that brought the biggest smile to her face.
"I don't hit homers that much, it just doesn't happen too often," Ware said. "I was looking for a pitch middle to the outside because the defense had shifted."
The round tripper was her first of the season and only the fourth of her club and high school career. She came into the game hitting .185 with just 27 at-bats and six RBI.
Ware finished the game with five RBI, including a third-inning run-scoring single that pushed South's lead to 3-0.
"When she came back, I didn't want to rush her, give her too much, too fast," McFarland said.
Ware improve to 9-2 with a five-strikeout effort. She said she is now 100 healthy.
"When we do the little things that we need to do, we're a pretty good team," Ware said.
It showed Friday.
Junior second baseman Phoebe Murphy set the early tone by slamming the eighth pitch of the game over the wall in right for a 2-0 lead.
"I got an inside pitch before and I was just ready for it," Murphy said. "I turned on it a little bit."
The Patriots then exploded with five-run outbursts in the third and sixth innings.
Junior Mariclaire Sabados reached base three times with a pair of singles. Lauren Bacon, Abby Burkhalter and Hilary Jumps each added run-scoring hits.
Ware may have had the biggest hit of the game, but Murphy felt her strongest contribution came in the circle.
"She located the ball really well, made them chase after it," Murphy said.
South has been inconsistent at times this season, but Friday's effort gives McFarland high hopes for the post-season.
"The last few games before this one, we made a lot of mental mistakes," McFarland said. "Those didn't happen today."
North junior catcher Jenna Teakert hit her team-leading fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning.
The Vikings won 10 games in a row from Sept. 2-23 but have dropped two in succession.
"We made a few mistakes and we didn't get away with them," North coach Jamesell Kee. "I have full confidence in our ability to bounce back."