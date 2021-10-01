Ware propels Parkway South past rival Parkway North

But it was her sixth-inning grand slam that brought the biggest smile to her face.

"I don't hit homers that much, it just doesn't happen too often," Ware said. "I was looking for a pitch middle to the outside because the defense had shifted."

The round tripper was her first of the season and only the fourth of her club and high school career. She came into the game hitting .185 with just 27 at-bats and six RBI.

Ware finished the game with five RBI, including a third-inning run-scoring single that pushed South's lead to 3-0.

"When she came back, I didn't want to rush her, give her too much, too fast," McFarland said.

Ware improve to 9-2 with a five-strikeout effort. She said she is now 100 healthy.

"When we do the little things that we need to do, we're a pretty good team," Ware said.

It showed Friday.

Junior second baseman Phoebe Murphy set the early tone by slamming the eighth pitch of the game over the wall in right for a 2-0 lead.

"I got an inside pitch before and I was just ready for it," Murphy said. "I turned on it a little bit."