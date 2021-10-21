Ware tosses Parkway South past Poplar Bluff to make first state semifinal since 2008

POPLAR BLUFF — Ashley Ware kept a tight lock on her emotions Thursday.
Until the final pitch.
That's when all of the emotions came flooding out for the junior pitcher who helped lead the Parkway South softball team to a 3-2 victory against Poplar Bluff in a Class 5 softball state quarterfinal at Poplar Bluff High School.
"Watching these girls grow and develop as players — it's been awesome," Parkway South coach Dave McFarland said. "I couldn't ask for a better group of girls. Just to see them reap the benefits of the hard work, that's what this is about."
Parkway South (23-8) advanced to square off against Lee's Summit West (23-10) at 1 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5 semifinal at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
It's the first semifinal appearance for the Patriots since 2008, when they finished as the state runner-up.
"It's amazing," Parkway South freshman catcher Lauren Bacon said. "I knew we had a good team coming in, but just doing it and getting there, it's crazy."
Ware went the distance, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 11.
"Ware was dishing today," Poplar Bluff coach Joel McDuffey said. "She's a great pitcher and they're a great team."
The junior right-hander was perfect through the first three innings, striking out seven of the nine batters faced. Poplar Bluff broke through in the fourth inning with one run and two hits.
She only threw 62 pitches through five innings but Poplar Bluff (18-13) pulled to within 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth and had the go-ahead run in scoring position. Ware threw 36 pitches in the sixth.
"They really forced me to use all my pitches," Ware said. "I couldn't just throw one of them. I had to throw them all because they're a really talented group. I knew that if I took a pitch off, they'd hit it and hit it hard."
But McFarland didn't even attempt to warm up the bullpen. He just called a timeout, not to strategize or anything.
He just wanted to give his junior a breather.
"She's been our go-to all year," McFarland said. "Her mental approach to things all season long, she brings everyone around her up. She wouldn't let that get to her."
Ware rewarded her coach's faith by slamming the door in the sixth before retiring the Mules in order in the seventh to close out the game.
She outdueled Poplar Bluff's Bre Thresher, who went six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out seven.
Bacon had a front-row seat for Ware's mastery. But it wasn't like she hadn't seen it before.
"I've caught her before and hit against her in club ball," Bacon said. "I've always known she was a good pitcher. I can't hit against her, so I'm glad she's on our team."
Bacon was the spark plug to the Patriots' offense, getting the game started with a leadoff home run.
While it cleared the fence with ease for her third home run of the season, the freshman admitted that she thought it was just a loud out.
"I had to get everything rolling, but when I hit it, not going to lie, I thought it was a popout," Bacon said.
Bacon added an RBI double in the fifth to give the Patriots a 2-1 lead before Marclaire Sabados added another RBI to push their lead to 3-1.
"These girls are excelling at a high level and the team chemistry has been awesome," McFarland said. "The whole goal this season is to make sure they know that there is no insignificant role on this team."