Ware tosses Parkway South past Poplar Bluff to make first state semifinal since 2008

The junior right-hander was perfect through the first three innings, striking out seven of the nine batters faced. Poplar Bluff broke through in the fourth inning with one run and two hits.

She only threw 62 pitches through five innings but Poplar Bluff (18-13) pulled to within 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth and had the go-ahead run in scoring position. Ware threw 36 pitches in the sixth.

"They really forced me to use all my pitches," Ware said. "I couldn't just throw one of them. I had to throw them all because they're a really talented group. I knew that if I took a pitch off, they'd hit it and hit it hard."

But McFarland didn't even attempt to warm up the bullpen. He just called a timeout, not to strategize or anything.

He just wanted to give his junior a breather.

"She's been our go-to all year," McFarland said. "Her mental approach to things all season long, she brings everyone around her up. She wouldn't let that get to her."

Ware rewarded her coach's faith by slamming the door in the sixth before retiring the Mules in order in the seventh to close out the game.

She outdueled Poplar Bluff's Bre Thresher, who went six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out seven.