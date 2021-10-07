Warrenton erupts in extra innings to nail down perfect GAC North mark

"She really squared it up," Berrey said. "I thought it was out. It's great for a freshman to have that much confidence."

Daniel broke a 2-2 tie by scampering home on a wild pitch one batter after her double, which was her second hit of the day.

She also felt like her long drive was going to leave the park.

"I wanted it to be out," Daniel said. "But in that spot, I'll take a double."

Reynolds, who had three hits and reached base four times, followed with a two-out double. Kaylin Haas pushed the lead to 4-2 with a run-scoring single.

Those two runs were just enough for reliever pitcher Witthaus, who improved to 7-3 with two solid innings of relief. She gave up three successive hits to start the bottom of the ninth, but slipped out unscathed thanks to a baserunning mistake.

The Pirates (14-11, 4-4) sent the game into extra innings with a dramatic two-out swinging bunt by Ashleigh Reed in the bottom of the seventh.

"We kept our heads up the whole game and kept battling," St. Charles coach David Jones. "This was one of the best games we've played all year. We can take a lot of positives from this."