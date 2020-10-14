Wasson, Lafayette offense shine in district win against Lindbergh

WASHINGTON — Giving up a leadoff home run in blustery conditions didn't change Lafayette pitcher Landee Wasson's outlook Wednesday.
That mental strength showed through as Wasson pitched Lafayette to a 9-1 victory against Lindbergh in a Class 5 District 2 softball quarterfinal at Lakeview Park.
Lindbergh junior Morgan Goodrich’s home run to right center in the top of the first inning was the only blemish against Wasson.
“I know I can strike people out with my spin, so I really wasn’t worried about leaving the ball up in the zone,” Wasson said. “The umpire was calling it there. Knowing that the wind was blowing out and seeing that swing, I felt like it was more of a popup than a real home run.”
Lafayette (11-2, No. 5 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) advanced into a semifinal at 3 p.m. Thursday against Marquette (8-3) back at Lakeview Park.
Lancers coach Ashley Lewis lauded Wasson, who gave up just five hits while striking out 13.
“Landee sets the tone for us,” Lewis said. “We’ve had a couple of games, not many, where we’ve fallen behind, but we were under and we needed to come back and these girls responded. We did it and Landee was so tough.”
Lafayette scored four runs in the bottom of the second, two more in the fifth and three on one swing in the sixth.
The big blow of the second inning that gave the Lancers the lead for good was a two-run single by second baseman Lauren Brooks. A senior, Brooks and junior left fielder Paige Halter both delivered two-run hits out of the No. 8 and 9 spots in Lafayette's order.
“It’s big because on some teams the bottom of the lineup can be a downer and slow the game up,” Brooks said. “I feel like we come out pretty strong and keep things rolling for the top of the order to come back through. That’s our job.”
While Brooks was big in the second and Halter was heroic in the fifth, a three-run blast to left center in the sixth by senior catcher Kathryn Flowers was the icing touch for the Lancers.
Flowers' home run was her fifth of the season and put her one ahead of Wasson for the season. The blast came right after Wasson was walked intentionally to bring Flowers up to the plate.
“We are in a little home run chase,” Wasson said. “It’s on them for not looking at her home runs, too. It’s great when your teammate can come behind you and pick you up. It was perfect.”
Lindbergh (5-7) was led by a 3-for-3 effort out of Goodrich, who had at least one hit in every game this season.
Goodrich's home run was the first of her career and she finished the COVID-shortened season with a .722 batting average.
“Morgan has been unbelievable,” Lindbergh coach Darin Scott said. "I only wish I could have seen what she could do throughout the course of a full season.”
Lafayette's win set up a rivalry showdown against Marquette.
The Lancers beat Marquette 2-1 behind a Flowers home run Oct. 3 and have won two successive games in the series. The winner of that game will play for the district tile at 4:30 p.m. Friday against either St. Joseph's or Eureka.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be a close game. We’ll just see what happens. I’m excited.”
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.