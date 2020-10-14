Wasson, Lafayette offense shine in district win against Lindbergh

The big blow of the second inning that gave the Lancers the lead for good was a two-run single by second baseman Lauren Brooks. A senior, Brooks and junior left fielder Paige Halter both delivered two-run hits out of the No. 8 and 9 spots in Lafayette's order.

“It’s big because on some teams the bottom of the lineup can be a downer and slow the game up,” Brooks said. “I feel like we come out pretty strong and keep things rolling for the top of the order to come back through. That’s our job.”

While Brooks was big in the second and Halter was heroic in the fifth, a three-run blast to left center in the sixth by senior catcher Kathryn Flowers was the icing touch for the Lancers.

Flowers' home run was her fifth of the season and put her one ahead of Wasson for the season. The blast came right after Wasson was walked intentionally to bring Flowers up to the plate.

“We are in a little home run chase,” Wasson said. “It’s on them for not looking at her home runs, too. It’s great when your teammate can come behind you and pick you up. It was perfect.”

Lindbergh (5-7) was led by a 3-for-3 effort out of Goodrich, who had at least one hit in every game this season.