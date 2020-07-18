Watson shows up elders with homer to lift Bombers past Lady Roughnecks

Her outstanding effort against players three and four years older came as no surprise to Bombers manager Matt Pruett.

“She’s really taken the challenge head-on,” Pruett said. “It seems like lately, every time we’ve needed a hit, Aubrey’s got one for us.”

Such was the case again on Saturday night.

Watson bashed a 250-foot shot over the wall in center, a drive that easily cleared the softball wall and one-hopped the baseball warning track almost 300 feet away.

“She never surprises me anymore,” Pruett said. “But that was really something.”

Bombers outfielder/pitcher Kate Proffitt says Watson’s skills go well beyond her hitting prowess.

“It’s amazing pitch to her,” explained Proffitt, who will be a freshman at Eureka High in the fall, “I know that she’s going to be there for me.”

Proffitt added some sanity to Saturday’s game with 1 2/3 innings of two-hit, one-run relief.

Watson, who will eventually attend Marquette High, is the youngest player on a 12-girl roster that has done plenty of damage in the under-16 division. The Bombers finished second in the U-16 Show-Me Showdown over the Fourth of July weekend.