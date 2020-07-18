Watson shows up elders with homer to lift Bombers past Lady Roughnecks

ST. CHARLES — Aubrey Watson is hardly a babe in the woods.
Sure, the Missouri Bombers catcher just turned 13 years old last month.
But Watson has been playing softball against older players since she first took up the sport.
So to her, it’s no big deal when she finds success against 16 and 17-year-olds.
“I’m used to playing up,” she says. “It’s the way it’s always been and it’s helped me get better.”
Watson continued to feast on her elders Saturday night.
She slammed a long three-run homer in the opening inning to lead the Bombers to a 10-6 win over the Southern Illinois Lady Roughnecks in pool play from the Under-16 division of the Post-Season Warm-Up Tournament at Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles.
Watson, who will be an eighth-grader at Crestview Middle School in the fall, highlighted a six-run opening frame that put the Bombers (28-5-3) in control.
They compiled a 2-0-1 mark in pool play to advance to Sunday’s final round, which ends with the title game at 5:55 p.m.
Watson played a key role in the Bombers’ unbeaten run through the opening round. She went 4-for-5 over three games with four RBI.
Her outstanding effort against players three and four years older came as no surprise to Bombers manager Matt Pruett.
“She’s really taken the challenge head-on,” Pruett said. “It seems like lately, every time we’ve needed a hit, Aubrey’s got one for us.”
Such was the case again on Saturday night.
Watson bashed a 250-foot shot over the wall in center, a drive that easily cleared the softball wall and one-hopped the baseball warning track almost 300 feet away.
“She never surprises me anymore,” Pruett said. “But that was really something.”
Bombers outfielder/pitcher Kate Proffitt says Watson’s skills go well beyond her hitting prowess.
“It’s amazing pitch to her,” explained Proffitt, who will be a freshman at Eureka High in the fall, “I know that she’s going to be there for me.”
Proffitt added some sanity to Saturday’s game with 1 2/3 innings of two-hit, one-run relief.
Watson, who will eventually attend Marquette High, is the youngest player on a 12-girl roster that has done plenty of damage in the under-16 division. The Bombers finished second in the U-16 Show-Me Showdown over the Fourth of July weekend.
“We’re a 13-U team that’s capable of playing up against anybody,” Pruett said. “We’re pushing them to try and get better. Because of (COVID 19) we’ve been thoughtful about who we’re playing and why we’re playing. For us, we’re trying to find the best competition without traveling to a bunch of different places.”
Watson and Proffitt received plenty of help from their teammates in the win over the Lady Roughnecks, who are based out of Troy, Illinois.
Sophie Parkerson added a pair of run-scoring hits. Addyson Jones had two singles and Ashley Leible reached base twice in the four-inning contest that was halted due to a time limit.
The Bombers bolted out to a 6-0 lead before withstanding a rally that brought the Lady Roughnecks to within 6-5. Proffitt used a deadly changeup to strike out two batters with two on in the final frame.
“I just worked through it,” said Proffitt, who also added a run-scoring hit. “I knew if I made them hit ground balls or pop flies, my teammates would be there to help me out.”
Parkerson and Proffitt began the early blitz with a pair of run-scoring hits. Madison Seymour walked to set the stage for Watson’s blast, her first-round tripper of the season.
The Lady Roughnecks (4-7) battled back to within 6-5 on a home run by Jaiden Ellis and a squeeze bunt from Braylen Cox.
But the Bombers answered with four runs in the fourth to put the game away. Parkerson’s run-scoring hit triggered the outburst.
The Bombers began the day with a 10-1 win over the Illinois Tomahawks before scratching out a 6-6 tie with the St. Louis Bandits. Watson’s run-scoring hit gave her team a temporary a 6-5 lead in that contest.
Pruett feels as though his team has a good chance to grab the crown on Sunday after three successive second-place finishes in its last three weekend tournaments.
“We’re a scrappy little team, we know how to pick each other up,” Pruett said. “We’re a full unit.”
The Bombers have caught fire over the last two weeks with 12 wins and tie over their last 15 games. In that span, they have scored 62 runs with two out.
“We’re putting the work in and we think that will get us there,” Proffitt said.
