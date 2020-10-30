Webster Groves holds off Webb City in wild eight innings to win first softball state championship

Statesmen senior catcher Hannah Jansen drove in their first three runs on a two-run double in the third inning and then an RBI single in the seventh after striking out in the first.

“I went up there the first time and I did not see the ball at all,” Jansen said. “After that, I was just working hard to make contact, put the ball in play and make things happen. I went up after that first at bat just trying to pick a spot and hit the ball.”

Jansen was one of eight Statesmen players who contributed to a 12-hit attack. She was four Statesmen players — including center fielder Alyssa Moran, shortstop Kelly Collins and left fielder Ava Fitzgibbon — with two hits.

But it almost wasn’t enough against the Cardinals, who scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth to pull to within 2-1.

Webb City’s Batson tied the game 3-3 with no outs in the bottom of the seventh with her two-run homer before Buske got three consecutive flyouts to salvage extra innings.

“We did what we could and gave it our all and I’m proud of my ladies,” Batson said.

In the top of the eighth, the Statesmen came up with some two-out magic for the go-ahead and game-winning runs.