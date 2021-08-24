Webster Groves hopes to continue winning feeling on heels of first state championship

Alyssa Moran can’t help but stop to take another look.
The Webster Groves High senior outfielder still gets a thrill out of seeing the photo of last year’s Class 4 state championship softball team.
The picture sits in a trophy case at Roberts Gymnasium along with other title-winning photos of football and basketball teams from the past.
But the school’s first softball championship still lingers fresh in the minds of the players.
“It never gets old seeing that up there with my teammates knowing that we made history,” Moran said. “I look at it and smile. Then I think about all the good times that we had.”
The glow of that first championship continues to resonate on Selma Avenue.
“The girls look at that picture every day,” Webster Groves coach Bryan Gibson said. “It’s pretty awesome to see their eyes when they go through the gym.”
Explained senior infielder Ivy Clark, “I’m just so super proud every time I think back to last year. And that picture helps remind us of what we accomplished.”
That initial Class 4 championship helped set a standard that the players hope will continue for years to come.
“People think about how good our boys teams — football, basketball and soccer — are,” Clark said. “This shows that our girls teams are trying to start a tradition of their own.”
The Statesmen will have their hands full trying to repeat last year’s feat. They lost numerous key players from that 16-2 team, which won its last seven games by a combined 76-19. Pitcher Maddie Buske, catcher Hannah Jansen and infielder Kelly Collins helped make up the core of the title group. That trio, along with regulars Carissa Castro and Taylor Knapp, have graduated, leaving the cupboard somewhat bare.
Buske compiled a 12-1 mark and was selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro pitcher of the year. Jansen hit a whopping .602 with a team-best 42 RBI. Collins batted .543.
“I’ve been blessed with a ton of great kids,” Gibson said. “I think they believe they started something that they want to continue.”
Seniors Clark and Myah King top the list of returnees. Moran and sophomore Ava Fitzgibbon also add experience.
“The kids aren’t really convinced how good they can be just yet,” Gibson said. “There’re starting to see it now. We went through the whole spring and summer and they were kind of down on this thing. They didn’t understand that they can still be a brilliant, talented team.”
Clark and King make up the cornerstone of a strong infield. The speedy Moran is ready to kick-start the attack from the leadoff spot in the batting order for the third successive season.
Moran batted .340 last season and got at least one hit in 11 of the first 12 games. King recorded a game-winning single in a 4-3 extra-inning win over Summit in the state semifinal. Clark batted .400 and closed the campaign with a seven-game hitting streak.,
“Last year our chemistry was awesome,” Clark said. “We’d like to have that feeling again.”