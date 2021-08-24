Webster Groves hopes to continue winning feeling on heels of first state championship

Alyssa Moran can’t help but stop to take another look.

The Webster Groves High senior outfielder still gets a thrill out of seeing the photo of last year’s Class 4 state championship softball team.

The picture sits in a trophy case at Roberts Gymnasium along with other title-winning photos of football and basketball teams from the past.

But the school’s first softball championship still lingers fresh in the minds of the players.

“It never gets old seeing that up there with my teammates knowing that we made history,” Moran said. “I look at it and smile. Then I think about all the good times that we had.”

The glow of that first championship continues to resonate on Selma Avenue.

“The girls look at that picture every day,” Webster Groves coach Bryan Gibson said. “It’s pretty awesome to see their eyes when they go through the gym.”

Explained senior infielder Ivy Clark, “I’m just so super proud every time I think back to last year. And that picture helps remind us of what we accomplished.”

That initial Class 4 championship helped set a standard that the players hope will continue for years to come.