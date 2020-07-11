Webster Groves' Jansen keeps on rolling with two-sport success

Jansen actually enjoyed the spring workout sessions. She woke up at 4:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m practice.

"One time one of the girls was complaining about getting up early and having to drive an hour to get there," Jansen said. "I just laughed and said, 'It took me four hours to get here, so I don't want to hear it.'"

Her mother, Angela, said Hannah simply goes all out in every endeavor.

"Nothing is too difficult for her," Angela said. "It's about what she wants out of life. She just goes after whatever it is."

Jansen and Top Gun have become a perfect fit. She is hitting .375 with four home runs and 22 RBI for a team that recently finished second at a tournament in Florida.

Her defense behind the plate is what separates her from other catchers.

"She's big, strong, intelligent and she's got a big-league arm," said Top Gun coach Bob Turner. "Florida International got a tremendous player that should be able to go in and compete for a job as a freshman."

For now, the select team is playing exclusively in tournaments around the country, so the Sunday practice sessions are a thing of the past.