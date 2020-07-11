Webster Groves' Jansen keeps on rolling with two-sport success

WEBSTER GROVES — Hannah Jansen never gave it a second thought.
The Webster Groves High senior-to-be loaded up on plenty of seafood during a five-day trip to a softball tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in February.
Her elite club team, Top Gun Under-16 out of Kansas City, finished fifth in the talent-rich national affair.
Jansen, also a standout wrestler, returned from the excursion weighing 160 pounds — eight above her normal size of 152 — the level where she planned to wrestle in the upcoming district and state tournaments.
So she was forced to trim eight pounds in three short days to qualify for the postseason wrestling tournament.
No problem.
"It was easy, just a lot of running," she recalled,
Not only did Jansen drop the pounds, but she didn't miss a beat along way.
Jansen showed no effects from the weight loss by rolling to the state title in the 152-pound division at the three-day meet in Columbia.
"Once you've done it (dropped weight), it gets easier to drop back down again," Jansen said. "I didn't think it was a big deal. I just did it."
That is how Jansen rolls — moving from one sport to the other with the greatest of ease.
Just four days after her return from South Carolina, Jansen switched gears and qualified for the state tournament by placing third at the Class 1 District 1 meet in Hillsboro.
She completed her dream season with a 29-2 mark, including 27 pins. She claimed the title with a medical forfeit win over Lafayette senior Emma Cole, who will be wrestling at Lindenwood University next year.
"It felt good," Jansen said. "Wresting isn't my top sport, but I take it seriously and work hard at it,"
A catcher on the softball diamond, Jansen has verbally committed to play softball at Florida International University, an NCAA Division I school located in Miami.
Her passion for softball became apparent last fall when she joined the highly-touted Top Gun program.
Jansen wanted to test herself against the best competition possible so she hooked up with one of the best year-round programs in the Midwest.
That meant long 3-hour, 45-minute trips to Kansas City every Sunday during the fall and spring for four-hour practices.
Jansen found some help in area players Kathryn McChristy (Warrenton) and Emily Chadwick (Francis Howell Central), who also made the Top Gun squad. The trio made the trek together on a regular basis.
"A lot of people think I'm crazy, asking me why I travel that far," Jansen said. "But it's such a high-level team. There aren't any teams around here on that high of level. It might be a long (distance), but it's worth it."
Jansen actually enjoyed the spring workout sessions. She woke up at 4:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m practice.
"One time one of the girls was complaining about getting up early and having to drive an hour to get there," Jansen said. "I just laughed and said, 'It took me four hours to get here, so I don't want to hear it.'"
Her mother, Angela, said Hannah simply goes all out in every endeavor.
"Nothing is too difficult for her," Angela said. "It's about what she wants out of life. She just goes after whatever it is."
Jansen and Top Gun have become a perfect fit. She is hitting .375 with four home runs and 22 RBI for a team that recently finished second at a tournament in Florida.
Her defense behind the plate is what separates her from other catchers.
"She's big, strong, intelligent and she's got a big-league arm," said Top Gun coach Bob Turner. "Florida International got a tremendous player that should be able to go in and compete for a job as a freshman."
For now, the select team is playing exclusively in tournaments around the country, so the Sunday practice sessions are a thing of the past.
"When we first saw her we were able to offer her an opportunity to come play with us," Turner added. "Fortunately, she said yes."
Jansen, who sports a 3.94 grade point average and will study biomedical engineering, took up the position in grade school "because no one else wanted to catch."
She quickly developed her two-way skills. Last fall, she helped the Statesmen reach the quarterfinal round for the first time in school history. Jansen hit .409 with a team-high 31 RBI for a squad that won 21 of 30 games.
Jansen said she started to wrestle to keep in shape during the softball offseason. But she caught on quickly and reached the quarterfinal round of the state tournament her sophomore campaign — the first year girls wrestling was sanctioned by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Now, she loves the sport and can't wait to defend her state title next year.
But softball is still No. 1 on her list. Now that she has nailed down a college scholarship, Jansen plans on taking her game to an even higher level.
"I’m looking forward to all the challenges ahead,” she said.
