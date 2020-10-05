Webster Groves offense keeps rolling in victory against Summit

Webster Groves scored the first five runs of the game and never trailed. Though that 5-0 lead ballooned to 10-3 on Fitzgibbon’s slam in the bottom of the fifth, the game was far from over.

Summit pulled to within 10-9 in the sixth behind a two-run home run by junior center fielder Grace McGinnis.

That’s when Statesmen senior Maddie Buske stepped in.

Buske got a save in relief of senior Kelly Collins, the Statesman's starter and winning pitcher. Buske got the final out of the sixth, pitched the entire seventh and in between hit her second two-run home run of the game.

“I like to have other pitchers' backs,” Buske said. “I really feel good about finishing up the game and I think I’m heating up at the plate."

Sophomore Katie Schulze suffered the loss for Summit.

The Falcons had a two-game win streak snapped and lost to Webster Groves for the third successive meeting over the last three seasons. The team's are in different districts and potentially could meet in a Class 4 state semifinal.