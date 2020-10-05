Webster Groves offense keeps rolling in victory against Summit

WEBSTER GROVES — Ava Fitzgibbon's bat was fairly quiet the first six games of her Webster Groves softball career.
The freshman outfielder changed that Monday as the Statesmen held off Summit for a 14-9 nonconference victory.
Fitzgibbon went 3-for-4 with a double and a grand slam in the fifth inning that proved to be the game-winning RBI.
“Sometimes I try to put too much pressure on myself,” Fitzgibbon said. “Normally, I’m pretty nervous, but (Monday) I was more relaxed. I was more grounded. I think the other team’s skill was prominent and I was really focused on that.”
Webster Groves (6-1, No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) averaged 11.3 runs a game in its first six outings, failing to score in double figures only once — a 10-6 loss to Oakville.
Fitzgibbon managed four singles during the Statesmen's opening week of action before her breakout performance against Summit (4-2, No. 9 large school).
“We’re kind of hiding her in the nine spot a little bit,” Webster Groves coach Bryan Gibson said. “She’s a freshman so we’re trying to protect her, but she’s a competitor. We practiced and scrimmaged every day for five weeks and she plays every play like it's game 7 of the World Series.”
Webster Groves scored the first five runs of the game and never trailed. Though that 5-0 lead ballooned to 10-3 on Fitzgibbon’s slam in the bottom of the fifth, the game was far from over.
Summit pulled to within 10-9 in the sixth behind a two-run home run by junior center fielder Grace McGinnis.
That’s when Statesmen senior Maddie Buske stepped in.
Buske got a save in relief of senior Kelly Collins, the Statesman's starter and winning pitcher. Buske got the final out of the sixth, pitched the entire seventh and in between hit her second two-run home run of the game.
“I like to have other pitchers' backs,” Buske said. “I really feel good about finishing up the game and I think I’m heating up at the plate."
Sophomore Katie Schulze suffered the loss for Summit.
The Falcons had a two-game win streak snapped and lost to Webster Groves for the third successive meeting over the last three seasons. The team's are in different districts and potentially could meet in a Class 4 state semifinal.
“I like the fight in us, but I’d like to get that fight going a little sooner,” Falcons coach Doug Robinson said. “That’s a really good ball club and I’d love to see that ball club again in a situation that really matters. We got out of the game what we wanted to get out of the game. We got a look at their No. 1 (Buske). We kind of know now what to expect, if we do see her again if we’re both lucky enough to get to that spot.”
Webster Groves is scheduled to play every day this week except Friday in a regular season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the formula has worked so far as the Statesmen have scored 82 runs in their seven games.
“We knew we wanted to keep a lot of girls on the roster to get girls chances to play because we’re playing a lot of games in a little time,” he said. “Girls are stepping up and doing the jobs we need them to do. We look for that to continue and we’ll see just how far we can go in the coming days.”
