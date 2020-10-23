Webster Groves Statesmen at Summit Falcons

What, where: Class 4 state semifinal at Summit.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Webster Groves 14-2; Summit 11-3.
What’s next: The winner of the other Class 4 semifinal between Platte County (21-1) and Webb City (26-5) at noon Friday at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.
Quarterfinal scores: Webster Groves 5, Farmington 1; Summit 16, Fort Zumwalt South 9.
About Webster Groves: Webster is making its first-ever appearance in the state semifinal round. … Webster has defeated Summit three straight times, including by a 14-9 score Oct. 5. … Hannah Jansen leads the Statesmen in hitting with a .610 average, a 1.012 slugging percentage, four triples, three home runs and 38 RBI. … Maddie Buske is the team’s top pitcher with a 10-1 record with a 1.48 earned run average in 66 and 1/3 innings.
About Summit: Last made quarterfinals in 2009 and won state titles in 1998 and 2006. … Falcons own a 17-11 record against Webster since 1999, including winning nine of the first 10 meetings in that span. … Lauren Perone leads the team in hitting at .548 while Camryn Kessler’s six HR and 24 RBI lead the way. … Sami Scholtz (6-1 record, 3.36 ERA in 50 innings) and Kyleigh Villarreal (4-1 record, 3.64 ERA in 24 innings) share the bulk of the pitching duties.
