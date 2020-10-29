Webster Groves Statesmen vs. Webb City Cardinals

About Webb City: The Cardinals’ appearance in the title game is their deepest postseason run since making the Class 4 quarterfinals in 2017. … This year will mark the 10th time the program will end its season with a state trophy as Webb City has Class 3 state titles in 2004 and 2007 in its collection. … Senior pitcher Brynna Cupp is doing it all for the Cardinals. She leads the team in hitting with a .454 average, 16 home runs and 45 RBI, and also owns a 23-5 pitching record with a 2.12 earned run average in 172 innings.