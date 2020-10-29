 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Webster Groves Statesmen vs. Webb City Cardinals
0 comments

Webster Groves Statesmen vs. Webb City Cardinals

Subscribe for $1 a month
Webster Groves vs. Farmington softball

The Webster bench celebrates their go-ahead run during a Class 4 quarterfinal girls softball game on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Windsor High School in Imperial, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 4 state championship

When, where: 10 a.m. Friday, Killian Sports Complex, Springfield.

Records, rankings: Webster Groves 15-2, No. 6 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings; Webb City 27-5.

Semifinal scores: Webster Groves 4, Summit 3 (9 innings); Webb City 10, Platte County 2.

Best state tournament finish: Webster Groves, quarterfinals (2019); Webb City, champion (2004, 2007).

Last state tournament appearance: Webster Groves, 2019 (quarterfinals; lost 18-8 to Northwest Cedar Hill); Webb City, 2019 (sectionals; lost 2-0 to Raymore-Peculiar).

Head to head: Teams have not met since 1999, if ever.

About Webster Groves: This is second season in a row Statesmen have made postseason program history, reaching their first title game after last season setting a program best by making the quarterfinals. Previously, they won district titles in 1981 and from 2011-13 but advanced no further. … Senior catcher Hannah Jansen leads team in hitting (.609 average, three home runs, 39 RBI). … Senior pitcher Maddie Buske is 11-1 record with a 1.39 earned run average in 75 1/3 innings. She has 103 strikeouts.

About Webb City: The Cardinals’ appearance in the title game is their deepest postseason run since making the Class 4 quarterfinals in 2017. … This year will mark the 10th time the program will end its season with a state trophy as Webb City has Class 3 state titles in 2004 and 2007 in its collection. … Senior pitcher Brynna Cupp is doing it all for the Cardinals. She leads the team in hitting with a .454 average, 16 home runs and 45 RBI, and also owns a 23-5 pitching record with a 2.12 earned run average in 172 innings.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports