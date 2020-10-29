Webster Groves Statesmen vs. Webb City Cardinals

What: Class 4 state championship
When, where: 10 a.m. Friday, Killian Sports Complex, Springfield.
Records, rankings: Webster Groves 15-2, No. 6 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings; Webb City 27-5.
Semifinal scores: Webster Groves 4, Summit 3 (9 innings); Webb City 10, Platte County 2.
Best state tournament finish: Webster Groves, quarterfinals (2019); Webb City, champion (2004, 2007).
Last state tournament appearance: Webster Groves, 2019 (quarterfinals; lost 18-8 to Northwest Cedar Hill); Webb City, 2019 (sectionals; lost 2-0 to Raymore-Peculiar).
Head to head: Teams have not met since 1999, if ever.
About Webster Groves: This is second season in a row Statesmen have made postseason program history, reaching their first title game after last season setting a program best by making the quarterfinals. Previously, they won district titles in 1981 and from 2011-13 but advanced no further. … Senior catcher Hannah Jansen leads team in hitting (.609 average, three home runs, 39 RBI). … Senior pitcher Maddie Buske is 11-1 record with a 1.39 earned run average in 75 1/3 innings. She has 103 strikeouts.
About Webb City: The Cardinals’ appearance in the title game is their deepest postseason run since making the Class 4 quarterfinals in 2017. … This year will mark the 10th time the program will end its season with a state trophy as Webb City has Class 3 state titles in 2004 and 2007 in its collection. … Senior pitcher Brynna Cupp is doing it all for the Cardinals. She leads the team in hitting with a .454 average, 16 home runs and 45 RBI, and also owns a 23-5 pitching record with a 2.12 earned run average in 172 innings.
