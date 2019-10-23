CLARKSON VALLEY — Some coaches call it “length.” Webster Groves softball coach Bryan Gibson calls it “balance.”
It is the idea every batter in a lineup is a dangerous hitter.
In the first two innings of its Class 4 sectional Wednesday, Webster Groves showed its lineup is long and balanced, sending 16 hitters to the plate and scoring every run of its 10-3 victory against Marquette to advance to the quarterfinal round.
Webster Groves (21-8) scored all 10 of its runs with two outs — four in the first inning and six in the second — and pressured the young Marquette defense by flooding the base paths and hitting the ball from foul line to foul line.
“We have a solid lineup from top to bottom,” said senior Elizabeth Zareh, who entered the game with a .505 batting average. “When we start the inning at the bottom of the lineup, we know they’ll get on base and turn it over to the top. Top to bottom, we hit the ball hard all over the field.”
The Statesmen, who have won six in a row and 13 of their last 15, advanced to play host to Northwest Cedar Hill (25-4) on Saturday in a quarterfinal.
Marquette (17-13) advanced to the state tournament each of the last two seasons and won the Class 4 championship in 2017. When the Statesmen beat Marquette in mid-September, it broke an eight-game losing streak to the Mustangs and opened up the window into what was possible.
“It was not good enough to just compete anymore,” Gibson said. “We were ready to beat teams that had won state championships, and we had to prove to ourselves that we could.”
Leading off the game for the Statesmen, Alyssa Moran fouled off three two-strike pitches, and despite eventually flying out on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, set the tone for how difficult it would be for Marquette freshman pitcher Madison Carney to retire a batter.
With two outs and Elizabeth Zareh at second base, Hannah Jensen laced an RBI single to right field for a 1-0 lead. It was the first time since the regular season ended that Marquette trailed.
“I just wanted to get on base," Jensen said. "We had so much energy, I just wanted to keep it going and get on top in the first inning."
Then, after Molly McPheeters singled off the glove of Carney, Claire Kellick blasted a single to center field to score two more. Kellick came around to score on an error and Webster Groves led 4-0.
“We were just ready to go from the first pitch because we never know when it's our last pitch, our last at-bat,” said McPheeters, who went 4-for-4.
Statesmen junior pitcher Maddie Buske retired the Mustangs on five pitches in the bottom of the first and sent the potent Webster Groves lineup right back to the plate.
“That (inning) was really important. It kept our energy going,” Buske said.
That energy translated into another big inning. A squibber in front of the plate and a bad hop single set the stage for two-out RBI singles by Jansen and Kellick.
Later in the inning and after a pitching change, Myah King launched a towering 3-run home run to right-center to give Webster Groves the 10-0 cushion.
“I was thinking, ‘Don’t swing at the rise ball,’ but she didn’t throw it, instead she threw an outside pitch which I like, so it just took it that way (to right-center),” King said.
Buske surrendered just one hit until the fifth inning, but with a mercy-rule victory in sight, Webster Groves made four errors, gifting Marquette three runs and giving energy to the Mustangs and their large crowd of support, including the entire boys soccer team.
“There was a time when we could have just cashed it in, but we fought back and battled,” Marquette coach Adam Starling said. “But you give a pitcher like Madison (Buske) a big lead and it’s going to be a long day.”
Buske gave up just four hits and struck out six. The three runs she gave up were unearned.
“We have nine seniors this year that have given everything to this team," Zareh said. "All year long this was our goal, and we’re not ready for it to be over.”