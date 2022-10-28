Westminster struggles down stretch in Class 3 semifinal loss to Fatima

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Westminster softball coach Dan Petke felt like things were going to plan.

The Wildcats' dream of an upset was still possible midway through their Class 3 state semifinal against tradition-rich Fatima on Friday.

"I kept telling myself, 'Anything can happen,' " Petke said.

For a while, it almost did.

But Fatima, which has won four state titles and has appeared in 11 final fours, exploded down the stretch for a 13-0 win at Killian Sports Complex.

Westminster trailed just 1-0 heading into the fifth.

Wildcats senior pitcher Gabby Merrifield was holding her own against Fatima junior ace Taylor Baumhoer.

But the Comets scored twice in fifth and added three more runs in the sixth before putting the game away with a seven-spot in the seventh.

"We battled for a while," Merrifield said. "Then we kind of got down. It happens."

The final score was not indicative of his team's effort, according to Petke.

"It got away from us there in the end," Petke said. "We hung in there most of the afternoon against a really good team."

Westminster was making its second state tournament appearance after a fourth-place showing in 2011.

The Wildcats had won their previous six games by a combined 66-16 and cobbled together an eight-game winning streak from Sept. 15-29.

But Fatima simply proved too tough.

Julia Martin, Jadyn Patton and Addi Drumm had the Wildcats' three hits. Drumm turned in the defensive play of the game when she gunned down Fatima's Kaitlyn Plassmeyer at the plate with a rocket-like throw from right field in the third inning.

Merrifield got the ball rolling by setting the Comets down in order on just three pitches in the opening frame.

"I'm so proud of this team," Merrifield said.