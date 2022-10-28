Westminster struggles down stretch in Class 3 semifinal loss to Fatima

Westminster junior Ellie Berkland tags out Fatima's Kaitlyn Plassmeyer during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Addi Drumm throws the ball in from right field during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster Coach Jonnell Patton during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Gabby Merrifield takes a cut during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Molly Kate Bugh looks for the ball at shortstop during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Molly Kate Bugh throws to first base for an out during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Gabby Merrifield delivers a pitch during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Addison Drumm catches a pop fly in right field during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Addison Drumm connects for a hit during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Addison Drumm leaps for a fly ball during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Paige Branstetter lays down a bunt during a Class 3 girls semifinal softball game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Fatima blanked Westminster 13-0. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
"We battled for a while," Merrifield said. "Then we kind of got down. It happens."
The final score was not indicative of his team's effort, according to Petke.
"It got away from us there in the end," Petke said. "We hung in there most of the afternoon against a really good team."
Westminster was making its second state tournament appearance after a fourth-place showing in 2011.
The Wildcats had won their previous six games by a combined 66-16 and cobbled together an eight-game winning streak from Sept. 15-29.
But Fatima simply proved too tough.
Julia Martin, Jadyn Patton and Addi Drumm had the Wildcats' three hits. Drumm turned in the defensive play of the game when she gunned down Fatima's Kaitlyn Plassmeyer at the plate with a rocket-like throw from right field in the third inning.
Merrifield got the ball rolling by setting the Comets down in order on just three pitches in the opening frame.
"I'm so proud of this team," Merrifield said.
Fatima (32-3) faces Chillicothe (28-6) in the state title game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
CHESTERFIELD — Junior shortstop Carle Bachman played a minor role the last time the Marquette softball team reached the state tournament.
