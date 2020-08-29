Winfield caps good opening day by rolling past LIberty

WINFIELD — Emily Wright said the Winfield softball team is like a powerful battery.
If one player puts a good jolt of electricity into the Warriors' game, things will take off.
That proved to be the case in Winfield's final game of the 13th annual Leadoff Classic. All nine Winfield batters had a hit and seven drove in a run in a 16-0, three-inning win over Liberty.
“We're really good about, once we get going, carrying on our energy and that's a strong point for us,” Wright said. “We just build off of what we started."
Winfield (2-1, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) bounced back in a big way from a 10-4 loss to Fulton just prior to the Liberty game.
The Warriors scored four first-inning runs and tacked on six runs each in the second and third innings for the run-rule triumph.
Sophomore second baseman Alexa Nickles led Winfield's 14-hit parade with a pair of singles, three RBI and a run scored.
“A few early injuries have meant that some girls are going to have to step up and make some plays for us and today we saw a lot of that, which was great,” Winfield coach Bryan Keim said. “Having underclassmen step up really makes me feel great going forward.”
Keim pointed out Winfield's bottom four hitters — Nickles, sophomore pitcher Chloe Wehde, sophomore catcher Maggie Jordan and freshman outfielder Chloe Turnbull — combining for seven hits and nine RBI.
While the offense produced, Wehde dealt from the circle.
Wehde allowed just five runners and one hit over the three innings while striking out one to earn the victory.
“I've been around these girls long enough to know we can swing it a little bit,” Keim said. “We have to make sure that we throw enough strikes and when we do throw strikes, we make plays in the field. We made enough plays. We'll take it.”
Winfield began its day — and season — by beating Palmyra 9-6.
Liberty (1-2) beat Palmyra 1-0 before losing to Winfield. Junior center fielder Kylee Orf drove in junior shortstop Ella Evans and senior pitcher Haley Miller hurled a complete-game victory, striking out 13.
“This was a tale of two teams,” Eagles coach Nick Clements. “Last game, we had minimal errors and didn't put people on base. We didn't give extra outs. This game, we make nine errors in 2 and 2/3 innings. You're not going to beat any teams dong that. So, it's back to the drawing board and we need to clean some things up. The good thing is that our girls have a good mentality, so they'll come ready to practice Monday.”
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
Leadoff Classic: Winfield 16, Liberty 0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.