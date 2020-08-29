Winfield caps good opening day by rolling past LIberty

WINFIELD — Emily Wright said the Winfield softball team is like a powerful battery.

If one player puts a good jolt of electricity into the Warriors' game, things will take off.

That proved to be the case in Winfield's final game of the 13th annual Leadoff Classic. All nine Winfield batters had a hit and seven drove in a run in a 16-0, three-inning win over Liberty.

“We're really good about, once we get going, carrying on our energy and that's a strong point for us,” Wright said. “We just build off of what we started."

Winfield (2-1, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) bounced back in a big way from a 10-4 loss to Fulton just prior to the Liberty game.

The Warriors scored four first-inning runs and tacked on six runs each in the second and third innings for the run-rule triumph.

Sophomore second baseman Alexa Nickles led Winfield's 14-hit parade with a pair of singles, three RBI and a run scored.