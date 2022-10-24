Witthaus sisters use sibling intuition to help Warrenton reach Class 4 state tournament

WARRENTON — A family bond is at the center of Warrenton High’s magical softball season.

Kylie Witthaus and Makayla Witthaus have shared the spotlight, and the sisters will try to help keep the fun times rolling when Warrenton (16-8) takes on Kearney (24-8) in a Class 4 state semifinal at noon Thursday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

It's the first state semifinal appearance for Warrenton since 2016, when it won the second of two consecutive state championships.

Postseason fall softball scoreboard The Missouri softball state tournament wraps up Oct. 27-29 in Springfield.

Kylie, a junior, has been phenomenal in the circle for Warrenton, the No. 10 ranked team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings. Makayla has enjoyed a productive freshman campaign while soaking up as much as she can from her older sister.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that she is my older sister and I thrive to be her at the plate,” Makayla said.

Makayla, an outfielder, is hitting .282 with one home run, two triples and nine RBI. She jump-started the Warriors’ 2-1 walk-off win over Incarnate Word in a quarterfinal last week with a game-tying hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.

More importantly, Makayla leans on her older sister for hitting advice.

“When I’m at the plate, I just have to look at her and she doesn’t have to say a word, but I know what I did wrong,” Makayla said. “She has a way of communicating with me that nobody else has because she’s seen me and she’s watched me enough and I’ve watched her.”

Makayla also has enjoyed a front-row seat whenever her older sister is in the circle.

Kylie's 15-strikeout complete game against Incarnate Word gave her 307 strikeouts on the season — tops in the area. She also became just the fourth player since 1999 to record 300 or more strikeouts in a season. Clopton’s Kelsea Dorsey registered 367 and 309 in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Meghan Bailey of Sullivan finished with 312 in 2005, while Summit’s Kacie Flinn notched 334 in 2000. Kylie also became the first area player to hit 300 strikeouts since 2016, when Sarah Handrahan of Jefferson finished with 327.

The Warrenton hurler is 15-8. She’s thrown 155 1/3 innings, fourth-most in the area, to go along with a 1.04 earned-run average.

Kylie also has made a difference at the plate. She’s hitting .535 with a team-high 46 hits, six home runs and 23 RBI.

With all the success she’s had both in the circle and at the plate, she’s had just as much fun having Makayla beside her.

“It’s definitely been very cool to have her by my side, to have someone who can always read me a little different than everyone else because she’s my sister,” Kylie said. “It’s kind of like sister’s intuition.”

That family bond also is familiar territory for Warrenton coach Chad Berrey.

As a freshman for the Warrenton High baseball team, he played baseball with his older brother, Jeremy, who was a senior on the team.