Youth served as Fort Zumwalt East posts walk-off win against Wright City

O’FALLON, Mo. — Zoe Siemsen was at a whole other level not too long ago.
Siemsen, a sophomore second baseman for the Fort Zumwalt East softball team, recently was called up from the junior varsity.
Her addition was a welcome one Friday as she provided a walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Lions edged Wright City 3-2 to open the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament.
“I was just happy to put it in play and get the run home,” Siemsen said. “I’m just happy that I knew where to be and I’m happy with the line drive I caught in the first inning. It was fun out there.”
Siemsen went above and beyond, going 3-for-3 with a fielder’s choice and the game-winning RBI.
She did so while still trying to get the lay of the land of varsity softball on both offense and defense at second base.
“With us being riddled with players out, I told the girls they could make all the excuses in the world or give your best effort,” Zumwalt East coach Anthony Wiber said. “Life doesn’t care about your excuses. You go out there and do the job. We’ve got some girls in some positions they’re not used to and they battled through it.”
Siemsen’s hit broke a 2-2 tie in the final inning after a RBI hit by freshman third baseman Grace McGee tied the score.
The walk-off came on the heels of Wright City erasing a 1-0 deficit in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs.
The Wildcats (5-7) scored their only runs on a two-out, two-run hit by senior shortstop Abby Raines.
Wildcats coach Fred Ross lamented the team's ’ approach at the plate. Other than that, Ross said he was pleased with the effort, especially from losing pitcher, senior Madison Hamlett.
“Abby really came through when we needed it, we just weren’t our characteristic selves at the plate,” Ross said. “We weren’t very disciplined. Their pitcher was moving the ball in and out and her (rise ball) worked well for her.”
A Paige Carter RBI in the fourth inning opened the scoring for Zumwalt East (6-8).
Senior Chloe Smallfield earned the win for Zumwalt East. She pitched all six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, with three coming in the sixth, while striking out 11. Having lost three previous games 2-1, Smallfield said she was glad to see the Lions dig out of the hole.
“Sometimes it’s tough but I never had any doubt about it today, they were awesome,” Smallfield said. “We’ve lost a couple of other ballgames 2-1 this season and I really did not want that to happen again. It was big for them to pick me up.”
Wiber said that effort from the Lions continues a string of tournament success.
Last weekend, the team finished second in its own tournament after falling to Fort Zumwalt North in the championship game.
“We get to move to the right side of the bracket again,” Wiber said of being in the winner’s bracket. “That’s where you want to be. It continues to show that these girls are working hard.”
