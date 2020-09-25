Youth served as Fort Zumwalt East posts walk-off win against Wright City

O’FALLON, Mo. — Zoe Siemsen was at a whole other level not too long ago.

Siemsen, a sophomore second baseman for the Fort Zumwalt East softball team, recently was called up from the junior varsity.

Her addition was a welcome one Friday as she provided a walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Lions edged Wright City 3-2 to open the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament.

“I was just happy to put it in play and get the run home,” Siemsen said. “I’m just happy that I knew where to be and I’m happy with the line drive I caught in the first inning. It was fun out there.”

Siemsen went above and beyond, going 3-for-3 with a fielder’s choice and the game-winning RBI.

She did so while still trying to get the lay of the land of varsity softball on both offense and defense at second base.

“With us being riddled with players out, I told the girls they could make all the excuses in the world or give your best effort,” Zumwalt East coach Anthony Wiber said. “Life doesn’t care about your excuses. You go out there and do the job. We’ve got some girls in some positions they’re not used to and they battled through it.”