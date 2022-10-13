Zentner’s blast, Scholtz’s arm propel Summit past Hillsboro for spot in Class 4 District 2 final

IMPERIAL — Summit junior catcher Skylar Zentner wasn’t happy with her play behind the plate early Thursday during a Class 4 District 2 softball semifinal against Hillsboro.

Zentner felt like she could’ve taken a better angle to block a couple of wild pitches. That frustration carried over to her first two at-bats, both groundouts.

She stepped up to the plate with a clear mind the third time around and the difference was decisive.

Zentner crushed a 3-2 offering from Hillsboro’s Kaylee Hilton over the left-center field fence for a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 2-1 Summit lead. Zentner’s team-leading ninth homer of the season held true as the Falcons hung on by the same score to advance to the district championship against Washington (31-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Windsor High.

“I was really looking for a pitch to drive,” said Zentner, who drove in her team-leading 47th RBI. “I just focused a little bit more and did what I've got to do.”

Zentner’s big blast capped a remarkable performance from senior Sami Scholtz, who entered with a 0.79 earned-run average and more than 13 strikeouts per game.

Scholtz pitched in and out of trouble in almost every inning. Yet whenever Hillsboro (23-10) threatened, the talented right-hander slammed the door shut.

The Hawks benefitted from eight walks and six wild pitches, but they were grounded all day. Scholtz star struck out 14 hitters en route to a two-hit complete game. She needed 148 pitches to record her 14th win of the season. Scholtz struck out all but two in Hillsboro’s batting order.

“She’s a horse,” Summit coach Chad Jones said. “We rely on her a lot. … We’re going to live and die with her. She’s been there all year long and I’m going to let her stay out there until she tells me she needs to come off.”

Abby Ulsas scored from first base on an errant throw to third base, which handed Summit (23-4) a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

Scholtz protected it. She struck out the side in the second, stranding a Hillsboro runner at third. Scholtz notched two more strikeouts in the third as the Hawks left another runner aboard.

Peyton Uphoff scored after drawing a one-out walk to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth. But Scholtz responded again by striking out the side once more in the fifth.

“It was a dogfight,” first-year Hillsboro coach Tish Naeger said. “It was whoever got the extra one at the end.

“We had a lot of runners left on base. That was one of the things I was (thinking) we could’ve worked a little bit harder (at). But we took what they gave us and tried to capitalize. We just couldn’t get that final hit to get them in off the bases.”

Hilton also turned in a noteworthy performance. In six innings, the righty yielded two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out seven.

Hillsboro’s best chance to bust the game open came in the sixth. Scholtz recorded two quick outs but then walked the bases loaded. Lauren Nichols lined out to left on the hardest hit ball of the game for the Hawks to end the threat. The Hawks stranded nine runners.

“That’s (Scholtz),” Zentner said. “She will struggle. If she does, she’ll get right back to it. She’ll walk somebody, which is very rare, but she gets right back to the next batter, who she’s either going to strike out or get a ground ball.”

Then Zentner provided the fireworks to inch the Falcons one step closer to their ultimate goal — the program’s first state championship since 2006.