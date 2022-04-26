Adams powers Belleville West's attack in victory over O'Fallon

BELLEVILLE — Once Belleville West’s offense got rolling Tuesday, there was no stopping it.

Led by junior center fielder Samaria “Jo-Jo” Adams, the Maroons banged out 19 hits and beat O’Fallon 14-1 in five innings in a Southwestern Conference softball game. Every West player had at least one hit.

Adams was invincible from the leadoff spot. She doubled in the first, had an RBI single in a six-run second, hit a two-run homer to center field in a three-run third and had an RBI double in a five-run fourth.

“I’ve been struggling the past season and a half with my batting,” Adams said. “Me and my dad (Lyvern), we’ve gone to the cages and I’ve watched a lot of film — watching my bat placement and figuring out what I can change and what I can keep. I think it’s paying off.”

In a big way. Adams’ 4-for-4 performance lifted her average to .527 (29-for-55), which includes five doubles, five home runs and 26 RBIs.

In two games against O’Fallon, she is 6-for-8 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

“We talked about how they’re a good hitting team,” said first-year O’Fallon coach Jamie Corbier, whose team is 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the SWC. “We’ve got to be just as aggressive. I think we saw that they came out hot and we kind of got scared. (Adams) is a great athlete. She’s such a threat with her speed. She can drop a bunt and she’s driving home runs on us.”

Adams said the key for her is playing with a relaxed mindset.

“I think just calming down,” she said. “I’ve always been really anxious; I play really nervous. I think that’s also what affected my batting before. I just try to remind myself to keep calm, to breathe, that it’s not the end of the world if I don’t get a hit. Just make sure to make contact with the ball.”

Maroons coach Kassandra Schaab called Adams “a little humble” about her personal performance, which easily makes her one of the top players in the area. Schaab can bat Adams anywhere in the lineup and knows she will produce.

“Her bat, knock on wood, is hot. She’s been doing great,” Schaab said. “She’s batted ninth for us, as well, the second leadoff. Today she batted leadoff for us, but she’s comfortable anywhere in the lineup. She can do the little things, from throwing a bunt down to hitting it over the fence.”

Schaab said Adams has a bit of perfectionist in her.

“She’s very tough on herself,” she said. “Her batting average speaks for itself. If she goes 5-for-6, she’s mad at that one time.”

Adams took a borderline pitch that was called a strike in her third-inning at-bat. She stepped out of the box, regrouped and hit the next pitch for a homer.

Lyvern Adams was in the bleachers when his daughter connected on a drive that easily soared over the fence in center. He retrieved the ball and brought it back to his seat. Jo-Jo laughed when she heard about it.

“He’s always out here,” Jo-Jo Adams said, confirming her dad is her biggest fan. “I don’t think he’s ever missed a game.”

Schaab confirmed that.

“He’s very proud. He’s here at every game supporting her,” Schaab said. “She’s had a great support system.”

The game was scoreless after one inning, but the Maroons’ offense fired after junior Elise Gibson homered to left to start the second. West (13-6 overall, 5-2 SWC) sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five more times in the inning to lead 6-0.

“That’s when the momentum shifted. You could see it,” said Corbier, a former assistant coach at Belleville East and head coach at Red Bud. “We mentally kind of checked out instead of learning from it, coming back and making the next play. We’re young. Getting mentally tougher is our big focus right now.”

O’Fallon got a run back in the third, but Adams’ two-run shot made it 9-1 in the bottom of the inning. West sent 10 hitters to the plate again in the fourth, scoring its final five runs and opening a gaping lead.

Junior Emma McGinnis was 3-for-3, while Gibson, seniors Peyton Hilpert and Payton Todd, junior Paige Missey and sophomore Aubrey Weaver had two hits apiece. Todd also was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on four hits, with no walks and three strikeouts on just 60 pitches.

In addition to the two home runs, West had four doubles and a triple.

“The girls are incredible. This team is incredible,” Adams said. “We can hit all the way around. We obviously have our off days like anyone else, but when we hit, we hit.”

Schaab said hitting is the strength of her team. Indeed, the Maroons have scored 10 or more runs 10 times and have two more games with nine runs.

“We have been hitting pretty solid up and down the lineup all year,” she said. “We have games — everyone does — when we don’t hit. But we make adjustments pretty well.”

The Maroons’ victory came one day after they fell 20-7 to visiting Red Bud. Schaab was glad to get back on the field right away.

“We brought in some JV pitchers because our No. 2 (pitcher) is hurt,” said Schaab, referring to sophomore Nicole Wells. “It was good to come in the next day and do our job. You have bad games. They left that game on the field (Monday) and picked up brand new and crushed it today.”

