Adi Foutch, senior, Breese Central

Adi Foutch, Breese Central softball

John A. Logan recruit set a school record with 10 home runs last spring. Posted an .837 slugging percentage, and 21 of her 41 hits went for extra bases. Drove in a team-best 34 runs, including four RBI in a 7-4 win over Waterloo on May 15. Had five games of three hits or more. Closed campaign on an 11-game hitting streak.

