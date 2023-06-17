Samantha Roulanaitis sits at home most Friday nights in the fall.

The Freeburg High hitting and pitching softball phenom doesn't normally hang out with friends at the Midgets football games.

Or anywhere else for that matter.

And it is all by her own design.

"I'm shy and I really don't have any friends," Roulanaitis said. "I'm just not an outgoing person."

Reserved and timid off the field, the multi-faceted junior changes into "Samantha beast mode" once she steps onto the diamond.

"She a totally different person when she's not playing softball," junior teammate Lindsey Muskopf said. "But when she is, she's the perfect teammate."

Roulanaitis compiled a 26-2 record in the circle this season with a microscopic 0.97 ERA. She struck out a school-record 279 batters and walked just 23 over 174 innings. The right-hander tossed a no-hitter and struck out 20 in a 6-0 win over Breese Central on May 19. Just seven days later, she threw a perfect game in a 12-0 triumph over Columbia in the championship game of the Class 2A Freeburg Sectional.

Her offensive numbers are even more impressive.

Roulanaitis fashioned a .621 batting average with nine home runs and an area-best 57 RBI. She put together a 15-game hitting streak from March 17 to April 18 and had a hit in 33 of 35 games in helping the Midgets to a 33-2 record and a berth in super-sectional round.

All of this from an self-described introvert.

"She's just more comfortable by herself," explains Dawn, her mom. "She's always been that way."

Added Freeburg softball coach Becky Mueth, "She's her own person. She doesn't get involved with all your typical high school teen drama."

Roulanaitis loves to read and do math puzzles. A numbers whiz, her idea of a perfect evening ends with a long walk with her trio of dogs.

That low-key personality belies her domination on the softball diamond, where her personality changes.

"Whenever she's not pitching or in the dugout, she's cheering on teammates," Muskopf said. "She's the first to help someone, give advice or just give them confidence by talking to them.

"Most people don't know that side of her."

Roulanaitis is very articulate and handles herself in an adult manner. She is polite and very considerate of others.

She simply doesn't like crowds or strangers.

"Meeting new people is not in my comfort zone," said Roulanaitis, a straight-A student.

Roulanaitis flexed her softball skills at age 2 by banging around a whiffle ball in the back yard of the family home in Smithton.

"She had this little pink bat and the first time her grandma pitched to her, she really smacked it," Dawn recalled. "I told my husband (softball) is what she's going to be good at."

Dawn and Jason had the same reaction when Samantha decided to try pitching for the first time on her Under-8 club team.

"It just came naturally to her," Dawn said.

Roulanaitis is a pitcher in the true sense of the word. She is not overpowering, her fastball tops out in the low 60 mile-per-hour range.

Yet she is able to spin and twist the ball with uncanny accuracy.

"In her mind, she wants to be the best," Mueth said. "She knows this is what I have to do to get into an elite group."

Roulanaitis compiled a 12-0 record last season and served as a perfect complement to standout Lizzy Ludwig, who recently put together an impressive freshman campaign at the University of Kansas.

Going into this season, many coaches and fans felt the Midgets might struggle without Ludwig.

Those predictions helped light a fire under Roulanaitis.

"One-hundred percent, it got her going," Mueth said. "And the rest of the team, too. My hardest job this entire year was to get these girls to believe in themselves. Sam, and some of the others, they came out and took their game up a notch."

The Midgets, who finished second in the state in 2022, were hoping to get back to the final four. Those wishes were dashed in a 2-0 loss to Johnston City in the super-sectional round.

Still, Roulanaitis and her teammates were pleased the team recorded a school-record 33 wins.

"We wanted to go a little further," Roulanaitis said. "But we did a lot of great things."

So far, Roulanaitis still is seeking a collegiate home. That might change by next season.

That gives her even added motivation to have a strong senior season.

"We know we didn't accomplish everything we wanted," Roulanaitis said. "So we'll try again next year."

2023 All-Metro spring softball first team P: Mia Miller, junior, Waterloo Righthander struck out 231 batters in 126 innings — an average of almost 13 per game. Compiled an 11-7 record with a 1.33 ERA in helping the Bulldogs reach the sectional final for the first time in 34 years. Hit double digits in strikeouts in 12 of 19 starts. Also batted .398 with 27 RBI. C: Kailynn Kruep, senior, Mater Dei Led the Knights in home runs (3) and RBI (26). Hit .392 with a team-best slugging percentage of .709. Had at least one hit in 16 of her last 18 games. Speedy for a catcher, she swiped 14 bases without bring caught. Will play at Blackburn College. INF: Maggie Grohmann, senior, Highland Triggered the Bulldogs high-octane offense with a .456 average and nine home runs, both team highs. Closed her career on a nine-game hitting streak with eight hits in her final 15 at-bats. Will attend Southwestern Illinois College. INF: Nicole Edmiaston, senior, Freeburg 2022 All-Metro player of the year, Edmiaston was a key cog in an offense that averaged 9.6 runs per game and set a school record with 33 wins. Led the area with 11 home runs, many of the long distance variety. Had 21 multi-hit games. Will continue her career at Florida Southwestern College, a junior college national power in Fort Myers. INF: Maleah Blomenkamp, senior, Freeburg Triggered the Midgets attack from the leadoff spot in the batting order with .492 average and a .703 on-base percentage. Had 15 extra base hits including seven doubles. Put together an 18-game hitting streak from March 17-April 21. Scored an area-best 63 runs. Will continue her career at SIU Edwardsville. INF: Ava Hamilton, senior, Belleville East Drove in a team-best 41 runs. Stole 46 of 47 bases, left the bag early and was called out in her only unsuccessful attempt. Hit .513 in helping the Lancers to a 27-8 mark. Heading to Northwestern University. OF: Jaylyn Brister, junior, Columbia Topped the Eagles with seven home runs and 39 RBI. Hit .495 and recorded four games of four hits. Drove in seven runs in a 15-0 win over Dupo on May 11. OF: Elle van Breusegen, sophomore, Columbia Hit .416 and stole 14 bases without being caught. Began the season on a 15-game hitting streak and never cooled off. Had three games of three hits or more. Scored a run in 19 of 31 games. UT: Emma Gipson, junior, Gillespie A serious two-way threat, Gipson struck out 241 batters in 157 innings on the way to a 22-3 record with a 1.69 ERA. The Miners top offensive threat, she led the team in average (.457), home runs (7) and RBI (42). Had a hit in each of her last nine games. UT: Lyla Hess, junior, Red Bud Super versatile, Hess caught and also pitched a few games as well. Hit .504 with 43 RBI, both team highs. Recorded at least one hit in 17 of her final 19 games. UT: Avery Hamilton, senior, Edwardsville Compiled a 15-3 record in the circle with a 1.43 ERA. Fanned 131 and walked just 16. Slammed a team-high five home runs and drove in 31. Helped Tigers to a 30-6 record. Will continue her career at the University of Illinois-Springfield.