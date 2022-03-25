Area spring softball rankings, Week 1

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/25/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Belleville East (3-1)
|NR
|2. Edwardsville (2-1)
|NR
|3. Triad (2-0)
|NR
|4. Mascoutah (3-2)
|NR
|5. Collinsville (2-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Alton (0-2), O'Fallon (1-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Highland (3-0)
|NR
|2. Freeburg (2-1)
|NR
|3. Alton Marquette (3-0)
|NR
|4. Jerseyville (3-1)
|NR
|5. Mater Dei (5-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Dupo (2-1), Breese Central (1-1), Columbia (2-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked