 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area spring softball rankings, Week 1

  • 0
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/25/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Belleville East (3-1)NR
2. Edwardsville (2-1)NR
3. Triad (2-0)NR
4. Mascoutah (3-2)NR
5. Collinsville (2-3)NR
On the bubble: Alton (0-2), O'Fallon (1-2)
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/25/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Highland (3-0)NR
2. Freeburg (2-1)NR
3. Alton Marquette (3-0)NR
4. Jerseyville (3-1)NR
5. Mater Dei (5-0)NR
On the bubble: Dupo (2-1), Breese Central (1-1), Columbia (2-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Adi Foutch, senior, Breese Central

Adi Foutch, senior, Breese Central

John A. Logan recruit set a school record with 10 home runs last spring. Posted an .837 slugging percentage, and 21 of her 41 hits went for ex…

Nicole Edmiaston, junior, Freeburg

Nicole Edmiaston, junior, Freeburg

Helped Freeburg reach the Class 2A super-sectional round with her team-best .523 batting average. Her RBI total of 43 last season is second be…

Ella Palm, senior, Mater Dei

Ella Palm, senior, Mater Dei

Hit .421 with a slugging percentage of .947 last season. Had six home runs and 23 RBI, both second on the team. Drove in five runs in a 10-5 w…

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News