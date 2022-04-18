 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area spring softball rankings, Week 4

  • 0
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/18/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (9-1)2
2. Belleville East (13-5)1
3. Belleville West (10-4)NR
4. Triad (7-5)3
5. O'Fallon (8-6)7
On the bubble: Mascoutah (5-12), Collinsville (6-8)
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/18/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Freeburg (13-1)2
2. Mater Dei (11-0)5
3. Alton Marquette (9-3)3
4. Breese Central (8-2)7
5. Columbia (9-3)8
On the bubble: Marissa (7-1), Jerseyville (9-5), Highland (5-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
