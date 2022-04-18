Area spring softball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/18/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (9-1)
|2
|2. Belleville East (13-5)
|1
|3. Belleville West (10-4)
|NR
|4. Triad (7-5)
|3
|5. O'Fallon (8-6)
|7
|On the bubble: Mascoutah (5-12), Collinsville (6-8)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Freeburg (13-1)
|2
|2. Mater Dei (11-0)
|5
|3. Alton Marquette (9-3)
|3
|4. Breese Central (8-2)
|7
|5. Columbia (9-3)
|8
|On the bubble: Marissa (7-1), Jerseyville (9-5), Highland (5-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked