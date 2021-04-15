 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ava Khoury, senior, Columbia
0 comments

Ava Khoury, senior, Columbia

Ava Khoury, Columbia

Ava Khoury, Columbia softball

Illinois Wesleyan signee led one of the top attacks in the area with seven home runs in 2019. Also drove in 28 runs for the tradition-rich Eagles. Hit safely in nine of her first 11 games on the way to a .316 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage. Compiled a 3-3 mark with a 2.96 ERA as the No. 3 hurler on the staff.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports