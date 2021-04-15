Ava Khoury, senior, Columbia

Illinois Wesleyan signee led one of the top attacks in the area with seven home runs in 2019. Also drove in 28 runs for the tradition-rich Eagles. Hit safely in nine of her first 11 games on the way to a .316 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage. Compiled a 3-3 mark with a 2.96 ERA as the No. 3 hurler on the staff.
Steve Overbey
