Avery Hamilton, junior, Edwardsville

A two-way threat, she hit .351 with a team-high 13 doubles. Hamilton also tossed the first perfect game for the Tigers since 2003 by setting down all 21 batters in a 5-0 win over Alton on May 27. Went 3-0 with a 1.26 ERA in the circle. Will be called upon to handle more of the pitching chores this season.
Steve Overbey
