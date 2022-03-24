 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avery Hamilton, junior, Edwardsville

Avery Hamilton, Edwardsville

Avery Hamilton, Edwardsville softball

A two-way threat, she hit .351 with a team-high 13 doubles. Hamilton also tossed the first perfect game for the Tigers since 2003 by setting down all 21 batters in a 5-0 win over Alton on May 27. Went 3-0 with a 1.26 ERA in the circle. Will be called upon to handle more of the pitching chores this season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Standouts on the courts - our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News