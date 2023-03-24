Signed to play at University of Illinois-Springfield. Off to a 2-0 start this season as a pitcher. As a junior, Hamilton drove in 30 runs and hit a team-leading 14 doubles to help Tigers to a third-place finish in Class 4A. She also was 5-1 in the circle with a 1.22 ERA last season. Returning first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro player.
Steve Overbey
