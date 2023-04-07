BELLEVILLE — Serenity Childress never has to look back.

That's because the Belleville East senior infielder knows no one is gaining on her.

Childress is the fastest player on a team of speedsters. It is her quickness that makes the Lancers special.

East turned on the jets in a big way Friday afternoon on the way to a 5-1 win over Columbia in a non-league battle at Rita Menke Field.

The Lancers (9-2-1) won their sixth game in a row. They have scored 61 runs during the blitz.

And the majority of that production can be attributed to sheer speed.

"When you have speedy kids, it makes it that much more fun," East veteran coach Natalie Peters said.

Childress, who is hitting a whopping .618 out of the leadoff spot in the order, is the leader of Speed Inc. She grabbed the title by winning a team race in practice earlier in the season.

Junior Emma Fetters and senior Ava Hamilton were a close second in the showdown.

"Being fast, it's a big part of our offense," Childress said.

East has swiped 81 bases this season and has been caught only three times. Senior Maya Hataway leads the way with 19 thefts after three against Columbia. Childress and Hamilton are close by with 16 each.

Seven of the nine starters came into the game with at least two steals on the season.

The Lancers displayed their fleet feet against traditional small-school toughie Columbia (4-4). They swiped nine bases without being caught. They also beat out five infield hits.

"See ball, hit ball, then good things will happen," explained Fetters.

East was at its efficient best on Friday. It managed just eight hits. But its ability to make things happen on the base paths spelled the difference in the outcome.

The first inning was a perfect example of top-notch production.

Childress drew a walk and immediately stole second and third. Hataway reached on a single and also swiped a bag. Janessa Sydow drew a two-out walk to load the bases before sophomore pitcher Olivia Hemmerle beat out a slow roller to the right side of the infield for a 1-0 lead.

Fetters provided the biggest blow of the game in the fifth inning. Her two-run single to center broke a 1-all tie and sent the hosts on their way.

"Coach Peters tells to always have confidence when we're stepping in the box," Fetters said. "Just compete every single time."

East put the game out of reach with two more runs in the sixth. Hemmerle, Ashlynn Samson and Ary Kohler provided key hits.

Hemmerle allowed just three hits in the circle to improve to 6-2.

"We did some good things," Peters said. "When we got ahead in the count and swung at pitches that we wanted, it definitely improved our offense."

Columbia put runners on in five of seven innings but never get a key hit.

"I think our situational hitting could have been a little bit better today," Columbia coach Bri Weilbacher. "That's something that we need to work on."