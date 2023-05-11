BELLEVILLE — Olivia Hemmerle was born three months premature.

The Belleville East sophomore right-handed pitcher, who stands just 5 feet tall, likes to talk about it. She considers herself in rare company.

Preemies have a special bond that others never fully understand.

Her mother, Christina, is especially proud of what her daughter had to overcome at the outset of her life.

"When we first saw her, there were more tubes and wires than there was baby," Christina said.

The ultra-tough Hemmerle has been a fighter since day one.

That was never more evident than Thursday afternoon.

Hemmerle tossed a masterful five-hitter to propel the Lancers to a 2-1 win over Edwardsville in a battle of Southwestern Conference softball powers at Rita Menke Field.

Belleville East (24-7-1 overall, 10-1 league) is likely to finish in a tie for the SWC title with the tradition-rich Tigers (25-5, 9-1), who have ruled the roost over the past decade.

The teams split their two league games this season, with Edwardsville posting a 3-1 triumph at home April 6. Baring a postseason upset, the power-packed duo will meet again May 30 in the semifinal round of the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional.

Belleville East needed a confidence-building win over its rival. Edwardsville had won 20 of the last 23 meetings prior the contest.

"It always feels good beating them," East senior shortstop Ava Hamilton said. "We always elevate when we play better teams."

Hemmerle kept the hard-hitting Tigers in check, holding them to a season-tying low of just one run.

She used pinpoint location and a web-gem filled defense to get the job done.

"Olivia has been a bulldog ever since she was a little girl," East veteran coach Natalie Peters said. "We've watched her growing up and she's just a competitor. She's fierce and she has a lot of different pitches.

The Tigers had little success with Hemmerle's wide array of offerings.

Hemmerle retired the first batter in the first six innings and faced just four batters in each of the first three frames.

"A lot of people look at me and say, 'She's too small, she can't throw,' " Hemmerle said. "I think I showed them."

Edwardsville managed to square the ball up a few of times.

But the Belleville East defense shined. Third sacker Emma Fetters fashioned the biggest play. She made a diving catch of a bunt attempt for the first out of the seventh inning. Outfielders Ashlynn Samson, Maya Hataway and Emma Loyet all flashed leather at key times.

"We take pride in our defense," said Hamilton, who added a diving stop to the strong, all-around effort.

Hemmerle was born 1 pound and 15 ounces. She spent the first several months of her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton.

She gradually build up her strength and has developed into a strong, confident athlete.

Belleville East scored twice in the first inning to provide Hemmerle with all the necessary support.

Hamilton, the leadoff hitter, slapped the first pitch to right for a single. She then stole second and third before coming in on a fielder's choice ground out by Hataway. Samson then followed with a long sacrifice fly to left field.

The Tigers chopped the deficit in half on a two-out single by Marley Fox in the sixth.

Edwardsville freshman Shelby Gorniak was hit by a pitch to start the seventh. Fetters followed with her diving catch before Hemmerle nailed down the triumph with a flyout and groundout.

Hamilton, Hemmerle and Hataway, the top three hitters in the order, each reached base twice. Hamilton keyed the attack with her speed. Her two stolen bases give her 40 thefts in 41 attempts. She left the base early and was called out in her only unsuccessful attempt earlier in the campaign.

"I think we're showing people that our team is amazing," Hemmerle said. "It's not just me. It's everyone."

Edwardsville had a six-game winning streak snapped. Fox paced the Tigers with two hits.

"We had people on base, we had opportunities," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. "This was a competitive game, something that will get us ready for the postseason."

Edwardsville 2, Belleville East 1