Belleville West rallies from six-run deficit to win regional semifinal against O'Fallon

BELLEVILLE — Jojo Adams erased a game's worth of offensive frustration with one decisive swing in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday afternoon.

The Belleville West junior center fielder was hitless in her first four at-bats in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional softball semifinal before coming through with a two-out, game-winning single to give West a come-from-behind 9-8 win over O'Fallon.

“It feels great, honestly,” said Adams, whose given first name is Samaria. “I was struggling at the beginning and I knew my moment was gonna come, but I just needed to settle down. I'm happy that I could pull through for my team because they pulled through for me when I wasn't doing the best.”

Third-seeded West (21-11) advanced to take on No. 2 seed Belleville East (27-8) in one final battle of Belleville this season in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday at East.

The Maroons got there by rallying from a six-run deficit against the Panthers.

“We never gave up and that's kind of the story of how they've played all year. We've been down in multiple games and just fought all the way through,” West coach Kassandra Schaab said. “We were hoping for this before the seeding happened in regionals. We wanted another chance at East and we get it for Saturday.”

Fifth-seeded O'Fallon (12-17) held a six-run lead at one point Thursday but ended up falling to 0-4 against West this season.

“It's one of the best team efforts we've had, start to finish,” Panthers coach Jamie Corbier said. “They're a great team. We know they hit well and we had to keep up with them as much as we could, and a 9-8 game is a slugfest.”

Due to inclement weather, the regional semifinal was played over a span of two days at two different sites.

It began Wednesday afternoon at East with the Panthers jumping to a 2-0 lead off a two-out, two-run single by Rylee Branon in the top of the first.

After a brief rain delay, the teams returned to play and O'Fallon scored again in the second on an error before a second rain delay halted — and ultimately suspended — the game with the Panthers up 3-0 with one out in the frame.

The teams commenced action again some 19 hours later early Thursday afternoon at West since East's field was not playable after enduring two rain storms during play Wednesday.

O'Fallon's remained hot going into the new day with another run in the second on a Malia Robertson RBI single to make it 4-0.

West got a run in the home half of the second on a sacrifice fly by starting pitcher Payton Todd, but the Panthers answered with a single tally in the third on an Allisyn Janning single and two more runs in the fourth on RBI hits by EJ Collins and Maya Robison to take a commanding 7-1 lead after 3 1/2 innings.

“I was super happy with our at-bats today,” Corbier said. “We knew they were hitters and we had to be hitters, too. That was our focus the last couple days of practice. We have seen Payton Todd before. She's a great pitcher, and she does a lot of off-speed and a lot of outside. Our girls had struggled with that all season, so really we hammered to them to take it to right and I was really proud of them.”

West's offense, which had scored 38 runs in the three regular-season wins over O'Fallon, got the break it needed in the fourth when a pair of Panthers' defenders ran into each other on a fly ball that would have been the second out.

The next three Maroons' hitters reached base, and all of them drove in a run. All told, West plated four runs in the frame to cut it to 7-5 and make it a game.

“That was the literal pivotal moment of us coming back, fighting through it and then just continuing to build,” Schaab said.

Emily Allen's run-scoring single in the sixth got the Maroons to within 7-6, but Robison countered with an RBI single of her own to put the Panthers back up by two.

West loaded the bases with no one out in the sixth, and a passed ball and RBI hit by Elise Gibson finally got the Maroons even at 8-8.

In the circle, Todd got just her second scoreless frame of the day in the top of the seventh to set the stage for the game-ending dramatics.

Todd then led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and successfully lobbied against Schaab's attempt to insert a courtesy runner to stay in the game on the base paths.

“She tried to get me a runner and I was like, 'No, please let me run,'” Todd said. “I knew someone was gonna do it and I wanted to be that scorer. That was amazing. God love Jojo for that.”

After a strikeout, Todd moved up on a groundout and came home when Adams lofted the very next pitch into short left for the game-winning hit.

“Even when she's maybe not having her best day, that's who you want at the plate,” Schaab said. “Because when the pressure's on, she's gonna handle it.”

West lost both regular-season matchups against East, including a 5-1 decision just nine days ago, but Adams is looking forward to Saturday's contest.

“I love playing East, personally,” she said. “It's always a good game when we play them, so I'm excited.”