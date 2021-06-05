Bires deals Gillespie past Alton Marquette for regional softball title

Standing at second with one out, Bussmann never slowed down on a ground ball to short by sophomore Keaton Link, rounded third and beat the throw home from first baseman Carli Foersterling to put the Miners ahead 1-0.

“Baserunning is my favorite part. I love it,” Bussmann said. “My third base coach gave me the signal to keep going, but I was probably going to go anyway because I wanted to get that first run in.”

Another slap into left field by Bussmann set the table for the Miners in the fifth. With two outs and Bussmann at third, Alton Marquette elected to intentionally walk Bires to face Taylor.

Taylor, who had been hit by pitches in both her previous plate appearances, jumped on the first offering from Explorers sophomore ace Lauren Lenihan and laced a single to right field scoring Bussmann and giving Gillespie a 2-0 lead.

“My mindset was to hit the ball before I got hit again with it,” Taylor said. “The first pitch was down the middle and I had to attack it.”

And Bires took it from there. Through four innings she had thrown nine balls and 39 strikes. Through six innings she had not reached three balls to any batter, and only four batters were able to work her for two balls during an at-bat.