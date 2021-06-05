Bires deals Gillespie past Alton Marquette for regional softball title

ALTON — Gillespie senior pitcher Sydney Bires sometimes steps off the rubber to whisper a quick reminder to herself.
Throw a ball.
Bires relentlessly pounded the strike zone in a masterful four-hit shutout and table setter Regan Bussman scored twice as Gillespie defeated Alton Marquette 2-0 to win the Class 2A Regional 7A title Saturday at Gordon F. Moore Park.
Gillespie (22-6), which has won nine of its last 10 games, will host Nashville (22-4) in a Sectional 7 semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bires, who was roughed up by Alton Marquette in an 8-4 loss on May 5, shifted into cruise control from the outset, retiring the first five Explorers on nine pitches, all strikes.
“I practiced (Friday) hitting my strike zone, and I came in with confidence knowing that I could throw any pitch and it would work,” Bires said.
Bires’ only real trouble came in the third inning when Alton Marquette Jalynn Dickson lined an 0-2 pitch into right field for the first Explorers hit and baserunner. Two of the four hits Bires surrendered came on 0-2 pitches that enveloped the strike zone.
“It’s always a struggle trying to get that mindset of not throwing perfect pitches,” Bires said. “I have to remind myself that they will chase 0-2 pitches because they are down in the count.”
A throwing error by third baseman Regan Bussmann placed runners at the corners with nobody out, but Bussmann quickly rebounded by cutting down Dickson at the plate on a bouncer to third. Bires induced a popout and then recorded her third consecutive strikeout to end an inning to keep the Explorers off the board.
“My two-seam fastball is my go-to pitch and I was pounding it inside,” Bires said. “That’s what created the pop flies because it has a lot of upward movement.”
In all, Bires induced eight fly ball outs, five landing in the glove of left fielder Shelby Taylor, who fearlessly ran down foul balls, reaching out her glove as she came inches from the fence.
“I’ve run into a fence many times, so a fence doesn’t scare me,” Taylor said. “It’s very simple to execute (defensively) when you have a good pitcher like Sydney because most of her pitches make the batters fly the ball to the outfield or pop it up to the infield.”
While Bires relentlessly attacked the strike zone to set the pace for the defense, sophomore leadoff hitter Bussmann set the tone for Gillepie’s offense. Bussmann reached base in her first three plate appearances, all leading off innings.
After beating out a slap to shortstop in the first inning, Bussmann created the first run of the game with a bunt single and aggressive baserunning in the third.
Standing at second with one out, Bussmann never slowed down on a ground ball to short by sophomore Keaton Link, rounded third and beat the throw home from first baseman Carli Foersterling to put the Miners ahead 1-0.
“Baserunning is my favorite part. I love it,” Bussmann said. “My third base coach gave me the signal to keep going, but I was probably going to go anyway because I wanted to get that first run in.”
Another slap into left field by Bussmann set the table for the Miners in the fifth. With two outs and Bussmann at third, Alton Marquette elected to intentionally walk Bires to face Taylor.
Taylor, who had been hit by pitches in both her previous plate appearances, jumped on the first offering from Explorers sophomore ace Lauren Lenihan and laced a single to right field scoring Bussmann and giving Gillespie a 2-0 lead.
“My mindset was to hit the ball before I got hit again with it,” Taylor said. “The first pitch was down the middle and I had to attack it.”
And Bires took it from there. Through four innings she had thrown nine balls and 39 strikes. Through six innings she had not reached three balls to any batter, and only four batters were able to work her for two balls during an at-bat.
She surrendered a double in the sixth to senior Abby Sullivan but struck out senior Abigail Porter to end the threat. Bires walked her only batter to lead off the seventh, but recorded her sixth and seventh strikeouts, and then ended the game snagging a comebacker for a 90-pitch masterpiece that included 66 strikes — a 73.3 percent strike percentage.
Alton Marquette (20-6) was shutout for only the third time in 26 games.
“We’ve got tremendous hitters, but our offense just wasn’t there,” Alton Marquette coach Dan Wiedman said. “But credit Gillespie. Their pitcher threw a good ball game, and they made some defensive adjustments to try to take our speed game away from us. It’s just a shame we didn’t play our ‘A’ game.”
Gillespie has found its ‘A’ game during a six-game winning streak that has seen it outscore opponents 42-6.
“This is what you want to be doing at this point of the game — seeing multiple good ball clubs in a row, being successful and keeping the momentum,” Gillespie coach Michelle Smith said.
Taylor added, “We’re just a big family that has its ups and downs, but our teamwork gets us through it together.”