Blade retires as Edwardsville softball coach after 18 seasons, more than 500 victories

It wasn’t easy for Lori Blade to say good-bye.

Blade has retired as the softball coach at Edwardsville High, where she was 524-98 with 13 Southwestern Conference championships in 18 seasons.

She also spent 18 years as the Tigers’ girls basketball coach, going 510-65 with 13 SWC titles before resigning from that position after the 2019-20 season.

Softball, however, was Blade’s first love. Leaving tugged at her heartstrings.

“This one is my passion,” Blade said late Thursday night. “It’s something that I’ve done since I was old enough to play any sports. Basketball I didn’t pick up until high school. This one I’ve played the longest.

“Unless you knew me as a person, everybody thought basketball was my favorite, and I enjoyed basketball and loved it. But my passion was definitely softball.”

Blade told Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox of her decision to retire Tuesday. She met with a few players Wednesday and spoke with others on the phone.

“I’m moving on to a different chapter of my life, for sure, with no more (coaching),” Blade said. “I enjoyed competition. That’s been ingrained in me through my family and through my career playing. For the longest time, I could say my favorite (sport) was whatever was in season. I’ve truly been blessed through the years with both, but this is going to be a little bit different.”

Blade was the girls basketball and softball coach at Carrollton High before being hired as Edwardsville’s girls basketball coach in 2002. She spent the 2003 season as the junior varsity softball coach, then took over the program in 2004.

Including her time at Carrollton, Blade was 743-92 in 26 seasons of girls basketball and 781-128 in 26 seasons of softball. Blade led Carrollton to Class A state basketball championships in 2001 and 2002 and a runner-up finish in the Class A state softball tournament in 2002.

Blade is the only head coach in Illinois High School Association history with 700 victories in two sports. Her combined record in girls basketball and softball is 1,524-220, a winning percentage of .874.

Blade said she “had a pretty good notion” the recently completed softball season would be her last. The Tigers finished 33-4 and defeated Barrington 4-3 in the third-place game of the Class 4A state tournament in Peoria. Edwardsville also placed third in 2007 and second in 2009.

“I could have contemplated it at the end of last season,” Blade said. “But I thought I had one more in me since I didn’t retire from teaching until August. We had a great year. I know everybody thinks it’s a great time to walk away, and it is (nice) to be able to walk away with a win. It was a special season throughout, and a good one to end with. It’s just time.”

Blade said she’s never stopped moving long enough to reflect on her legacy as one of the top two-sport coaches in IHSA history. She ranks fourth in career victories in softball and eighth in girls basketball.

“Is that something I think about? No, it’s not. It never has been,” Blade said. “There are a lot of people who have contributed to the success that we’ve had the opportunity to have — in both districts that I’ve been in — from the kids and the families and the community. I’ve had a number of assistant coaches. One that was very consistent with me was Donna Farley. There have been a number of former players come back and be an assistant (with me).

“It’s been a village. I’ve received tremendous accolades for the career, but that doesn’t happen without everybody’s contributions throughout the seasons.”

Blade was inducted been into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in June, something she described as “the most humbling experience I’ve ever had.” She also is a member of the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the SIU Edwardsville Hall of Fame.

Many coaches, upon retirement, can easily single out two or three special moments that they always will remember, as if they occurred yesterday.

Blade, however, is in a different situation. Her memory bank of noteworthy accomplishments is overflowing.

“I texted with my little brother (Thursday) evening and he was trying to give me his list of top games that he attended,” Blade said with a chuckle. “There are so many. We could go on and on and on about that. There are so many wonderful memories with different sets of kids and families and all of the community supporters. I would hate to pick one or two because there are so many.”

Coaching in college, at one point, “was kind of my game plan,” Blade said.

“I went back and got my master’s (degree) because you have to have that to be a collegiate coach,” she said. “After that, I just kind of settled in and really enjoyed getting the kids that you get to work with, not going out and picking kids. I didn’t really see that I wanted to spend my summers in the gyms all the time, trying to recruit. I didn’t want to pursue that much longer, going to the collegiate level.

“(My players) wanted to be there. I didn’t have to sell anything. They wanted to come and be a part of either the Hawks or the Tigers programs. You just dig in together and work hard to get better.”

Blade’s transition from Carrollton to Edwardsville, where she was hired by former athletics director Tim Dougherty, didn’t go as smoothly as many might think.

“I went to a small school and I coached at a small school at Carrollton,” Blade recalled. “Coming into a school of 2,500 was a bit overwhelming. We spent June in basketball with kids who we didn’t even know their names. It was a little intimidating. You come off back-to-back state championships in basketball and a runner-up in softball to trying to turn things around here.

“I was up for that challenge, but it was tough at first. You quickly figure out after a short time that kids are kids. It doesn’t really matter whether you’re in a small community or a large community. Kids are kids and they want to learn and want to do well. That finally sank in with me.”

Blade credited her Edwardsville coaching colleagues that raised the bar. Working with professionals who had the same desire to succeed motivated Blade.