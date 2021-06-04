Breese Central outlasts Mater Dei in 10 innings in regional final classic

BREESE — With a knack for blocking out the craziness going on around her and an ability to focus solely on her job of pitching, Breese Central junior Avery Budde is affectionately called “The Bull” by her teammates.
But not even the laser-focused Budde could avoid the roller coaster of emotions endured against rival Mater Dei with a regional championship on the line on Friday.
Budde earned the win with a 122-pitch relief appearance and Jessie Cirrincione drove home two runs in extra innings as Breese Central outlasted Mater Dei 12-9 in 10 innings in a wild Class 2A regional softball final at Mater Dei.
Breese Central (15-11) advanced to face Freeburg (22-4) in a sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Freeburg.
Cirrincione thought she had won the game for the Cougars after her plate appearance in the eighth inning. Tied 7-7, Mater Dei coach Mike Palm elected to intentionally walk senior Jaelynn Kruse to face Cirrincione with the bases loaded and two outs.
“I didn’t want to overthink it. All I had to do was touch the ball and not try to kill it,” Cirrincione said.
Cirrincione laced an RBI single to center field, and after a wild pitch plated another run, the Cougars had a 9-7 lead heading to the bottom of the eighth with Budde headed out to the pitching circle to close out the game.
But a pop fly to center field by Julia Korte popped out of the glove of a sliding Erica Schomaker to start the Knights’ rally, and after an RBI single by senior Ella Palm cut the deficit to 9-8, a two-out, routine ground ball by Abby Brandt remained lodged in the webbing of the glove of third baseman Julianna Huber, allowing the tying run to score and the game continued to the ninth.
“Not too many games we play clean (defensively), but this group fights, sticks together and won’t give up,” Breese Central Gigi Kohrmann said.
After a scoreless ninth, Cirrincione, who entered the game hitting .172, delivered again with the bases loaded. She lifted a fly ball into left field deep enough to score the speedy Chloe Book, who scored four runs, all from the fifth inning and later.
“I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself. I took a breath before I went into the box and told myself just to hit the ball and move the runners,” Cirrincione said.
Breese Central tacked on two more runs in the 10th inning and Budde strode to the circle as the sun descended with a bullish attitude.
“I thought, ‘We’ve gone this far, we have to shut it down at this point because I don’t want to go another inning,’ ” Budde said.
A comebacker and two flyouts to left field closed the door on a 122-pitch relief appearance that had its share of wild moments.
Mater Dei (14-12) took a 3-0 lead in the third on an RBI-single by Lizzie Beckmann and an RBI-double by Ella Palm, two starters on the Knights’ team that advanced 2A super-sectional in 2019.
Budde inherited a second and third situation in a tenuous third inning and kept further damage from happening, allowing the Breese Central bats to come alive against freshman Audrey Clark, who had thrown 17 consecutive scoreless innings up to that point, including shutouts in the Knights’ previous two games.
A 6-run fourth inning by the Cougars began with a leadoff triple against the base of the fence in right field by Erica Schomaker. Adi Foutch blasted a two-run double into right center and a trio of errors by the Knights helped Breese Central build a 6-3 lead.
“I knew as the leadoff I needed to do something, and I got my pitch,” Schomaker said. “I hit that and said, ‘We’re going now.’”
But the craziness kept happening around Budde. An inning-ending groundout was dropped by Cirrincione at first base, allowing two runners to score, but Budde struck out Clark to stop the bleeding.
Budde’s own throwing error helped Mater Dei tie the game at 7, but catcher Chloe Book gunned down Kailyn Kruep trying to swipe third on a double steal to end that inning. And Budde thought the game was over in the eighth, but the ball refused to be extracted from the glove of Huber and the game marched on.
“It can be a little nerve-wracking, but I was trying to keep my cool,” Budde said. “I just had to focusing on executing what I can do and that helped me.”
And Budde bulled her way through 122 nerve-wracking pitches and propelled the Cougars into a sectional semifinal appearance.
“The highs and the lows were all over the place, but we just needed to keep our cool and that’s what we did,” Budde said.