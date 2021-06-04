Breese Central outlasts Mater Dei in 10 innings in regional final classic

But a pop fly to center field by Julia Korte popped out of the glove of a sliding Erica Schomaker to start the Knights’ rally, and after an RBI single by senior Ella Palm cut the deficit to 9-8, a two-out, routine ground ball by Abby Brandt remained lodged in the webbing of the glove of third baseman Julianna Huber, allowing the tying run to score and the game continued to the ninth.

“Not too many games we play clean (defensively), but this group fights, sticks together and won’t give up,” Breese Central Gigi Kohrmann said.

After a scoreless ninth, Cirrincione, who entered the game hitting .172, delivered again with the bases loaded. She lifted a fly ball into left field deep enough to score the speedy Chloe Book, who scored four runs, all from the fifth inning and later.

“I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself. I took a breath before I went into the box and told myself just to hit the ball and move the runners,” Cirrincione said.

Breese Central tacked on two more runs in the 10th inning and Budde strode to the circle as the sun descended with a bullish attitude.

“I thought, ‘We’ve gone this far, we have to shut it down at this point because I don’t want to go another inning,’ ” Budde said.