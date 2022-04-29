Breese Central softball team rolling along with new coach, inexperienced roster

BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surrounding locations.

The Cougars, led by seniors Adi Foutch and Avery Budde, and sophomore Julianna Huber, jumped their record to 15-3-1 on Friday with a 9-6 victory over Mascoutah on Friday. They reside in second place in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division, trailing only Freeburg.

“Basically, you’re looking at a bunch of girls that aren’t seasoned,” Crask said. “They don’t have a lot of experience, yet they just come in and it’s like, ‘OK, what do we need to do to win?’ We teach, they learn, they accept and roll with it. We’ve been giving a lot of kids at-bats. They all take their turn and accept it.”

Foutch, a shortstop, is batting .603 (38-for-63) with 14 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBI. She leads an offense that has seven players hitting at least .323.

Budde owns a 10-0 record, a 2.04 earned run average and 128 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings on the mound, with eight complete games in 12 starts. She’s batting .508 (30-for-59) with nine doubles, three homers and 25 RBI.

Huber, a center fielder who can play anywhere but catcher, is at .370 (20-for-54) with five homers and 20 RBI in her first season at the varsity level.

“Honestly, we just get along so well,” Foutch said. “Each one of us loves each other so much and there’s great team chemistry. And we have great players at every position, and multiple people can play multiple positions.”

Foutch, a left-handed hitter, occupies the cleanup spot in the order. She’s recorded at least one RBI in 13 games, with a high of six against Roxana.

Foutch said Budde’s effectiveness in the circle takes pressure away from the offense, but she likes to think the offense enables Budde to excel.

“We can build up those runs and that gives her a little security so she knows she can throw strikes and the defense is behind her,” Foutch said. “At the beginning, (the offense) wasn’t as strong as it is now, but we’ve all developed and learned how each other is as a player. Everyone is more comfortable at the plate.”

Budde threw one inning in relief Friday, navigating through gusting wind and heavy rain to throttle Mascoutah’s late rally.

“The good thing is knowing my team has my back,” Budde said. “If I make a mistake, they’re going to pick me up. It just helps knowing that the girl next to me is playing for me, and I’m playing for her, too.”

Budde, who was 8-5 with 1.70 earned-run average last season, uses a fastball, curveball, riseball and changeup to flummox hitters.

“I always knew I wanted to pitch, ever since I was 5 years old,” said Budde, a right-hander. “When I was 5, we started working on a straight fastball. When I was 10, the pitching really started to develop. And when I was 16, it took a huge jump for me.”

Budde is impressed the Cougars have overcome their inexperience.

“We’re special because we’re young,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of raw talent. The thing that’s really surprised me this year is none of the girls are willing to quit. They’re always willing to learn and give their best all the time.

“It really is coming together. Going from having six seniors to losing them (to graduation), it wasn’t a rough transition, but Adi and I were talking and we knew we would have to help coach these girls and do the best we could.”

Crask knew he could count on Foutch and Budde to offset the loss of players like Erica Schomaker and Chloe Book while also galvanizing the current group.

“What I like about those two is they’re leaders,” Crask said. “They’re not necessarily vocal, but they lead by example. If something needs to be done, they don’t ask somebody else to do it, they just do it.

“We also depend upon them to get the big hit and score. When they do that, we can put together 10, 12 hits (in a game). We hit the ball up and down the lineup.”

Huber is a humble sort who lets her bat do most of the talking. Her goal this season is to blend in and not make any waves.

“I just do what I can and work my butt off,” said Huber, who began playing softball as a first-grader. “I do my job and play my game.”

Huber said being a factor at the varsity level has been “amazing.”

“Everyone is so supportive of each other,” said Huber, repeating a familiar theme. “We pick each other up and play for each other. We’re really close on the field. If we keep playing and working together, we can go far.”

Crask was Breese Central’s baseball coach from 2008-21. He’s enjoying coaching softball and his group of players is making the transformation memorable.

“It’s much faster (than baseball),” Crask said. “Little things in baseball that you don’t see much anymore, the small ball (style), you still see in softball. It’s almost like a lost art in many baseball programs. In softball, you can’t lose that art — being able to bunt. And the slap hitter is entirely new to me.

“It’s a small field, and so much can happen at one time. These girls have been very aggressive, turning a single into a double because a ball scoots a little to the right or left. You’ve got to get your brain thinking much faster and you’ve got to have quicker reactions. We really work a lot of defense: ‘Just make the play.’”

